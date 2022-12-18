Sunday’s game was won on the inside for the Huskers. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski had a career day to help Nebraska beat Wyoming 66-39, the Huskers’ 500th home win in program history.
Markowski scored 22 points on a career-high four made 3-pointers and dominated the paint. She hit four of the five 3-pointers for Nebraska in the game, as the Huskers went 5-of-15 from behind the arc. Markowski added 10 rebounds and three blocks on top of her dominant offensive performance, controlling the game on both sides of the ball. Nebraska outrebounded the Cowgirls 37-25 and outscored them 38-20 in the paint, a big reason why Wyoming never led in the game.
Markowski made her mark early in the game, scoring the first seven points of the game to give the Huskers an early 7-0 lead four minutes in. The Cowgirls responded with a 9-3 run capped off by a made 3-pointer by senior guard Quinn Weidemann, a Nebraska native who finished the day with a team-high 10 points. Sophomore guard Allison Weidner responded on the next possession with a turnaround jumper in the paint. Nebraska led 14-11 at the conclusion of the first quarter. Markowski and Weidner scored 13 of the 14 points for the Huskers, scoring nine and four points, respectively.
Junior guard Jaz Shelley scored her first points of the game on a driving layup to start the second quarter. Her bucket sparked a 9-0 stretch for the Huskers, as Shelley was also able to knock down a step-back 3-pointer on the run. After Shelley’s 3-pointer, freshman center Maggie Mendelson, who also played on Nebraska’s volleyball team this year, checked in for the first time in her collegiate career. She made an impact right away, getting fouled inside and making both free throws to cap the 9-0 run for the Huskers. It was back-and-forth for the rest of the second quarter, with the Huskers holding a 27-20 lead at halftime. Markowski was the only double-digit scorer for Nebraska at halftime with 11 points.
Weidner managed a steal on Wyoming’s opening second-half possession and dumped the ball off to Shelley for a layup. After amassing five steals in the Husker’s last game, Weidner grabbed two steals on the day. The Cowgirls answered back with four straight points, but Markowski hit a 3-pointer minutes later to give Nebraska a 34-24 lead with 6:17 left in the third. Wyoming, trying to stay in the game, hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cut the lead down to four points.
Needing a bucket to stop the momentum, Weidner answered the call for the Huskers, scoring an and-one bucket inside off her own offensive rebound. After making the free throw, Nebraska led 37-30 at the media timeout with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. After the timeout, Mendelson scored five-straight points to give the Huskers a 42-30 lead. Three of those points came on an and-one bucket for Mendelson, which extended the lead to 12 points, an advantage Nebraska kept going into the fourth quarter with a score of 46-34.
Markowski scored the first points of the fourth quarter two-and-a-half minutes into the final frame on a 3-pointer. Markowski hit another 3-pointer a minute later to extend the lead to 54-34. The Huskers never looked back from there, as they dominated the rest of the game, outscoring the Cowgirls 20-5 in the quarter to win 66-39. Wyoming shot just 1-of-11 from the field in the fourth quarter.
Markowski and Weidner were the two double-digit scorers for Nebraska, as Weidner chipped in 13 points on top of Markowski’s 22, and Shelley and Mendelson both finished with 9 points. Shelley struggled with ball control on the day, as she had seven turnovers on the day. Mendelssohn chipped in three blocks and three rebounds in just 10 minutes of action, flashing the potential she possesses on the inside.
The Huskers are riding a four-game winning streak, and improve to 9-3 on the season. Nebraska has a tough stretch coming up, as its next three games are against ranked opponents. The looming stretch will determine whether the Huskers can get back into the AP Top 25. Nebraska next plays on Wednesday, Dec. 21 against No. 22 Kansas.