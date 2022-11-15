Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. That spelled the downfall for the No. 22 Huskers who never led against No. 20 Creighton and ultimately fell 77-51.
Nebraska had 18 turnovers on the day compared to Creighton’s nine, with ten of those coming in the first half, allowing Creighton to jump out to an early lead. And if that wasn’t bad enough for the Huskers, Creighton shot lights out on the day, shooting 45% from the field and 46% from behind the arc for 11 made 3-pointers. Nebraska, which shot 39% from the 3-point line in its first two games, went only 5-for-18 from behind the arc at a 28% clip.
Nebraska once again made it a point of emphasis to get the ball in the paint early. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski started the scoring off for the Huskers with a bucket in the post after junior guard Molly Mogensen hit a beautiful midrange jumper to start the scoring for the Bluejays. Junior guard Jaz Shelley hit a 3-pointer a few possessions later for Nebraska, but Creighton led 9-5 at the first timeout. Shelley’s 3-pointer would be the only one of the first quarter for the Huskers, as Creighton went on a 7-0 run following the timeout and extended its lead to 22-11 by the conclusion of the first quarter. Only three Nebraska players scored in the first.
The second period wasn’t much better for Nebraska, as the Huskers continued to struggle shooting the ball. Nebraska again hit only one 3-pointer in the quarter, as they shot 2-for-8 from behind the arc in the first half. On the contrary, Creighton’s hot hand helped it take control of the game. The Bluejays went 5-of-10 from the 3-point line in the first half, with three of those coming from Mogensen.
Mogensen was the star of the night for Creighton as she scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from the 3-point line. She surpassed her previous high of 17 in just the second quarter thanks to a 19-point half. Mogensen could have scored even more, but a cramp in her left foot caused her to miss about eight minutes of the second half. She returned at the end of the fourth quarter.
Nebraska’s cold shooting and turnovers resulted in a 17-point halftime deficit, as it trailed the Bluejays 45-28. The top two scorers in the first half for the Huskers were Shelley and Markowski, who both had eight points at halftime. Shelley shot 2-of-3 from deep in the first half, but struggled the rest of the night, as she missed all five of her 3-point attempts in the second half.
The third quarter was the only period in which Nebraska outscored Creighton, but it was only by one point —16-15. Shelley and Markowski both scored their final points of the game in this quarter. Shelley ended the night as Nebraska’s leading scorer with 14 points, with Markoski not far behind with 12. They proved the only double-digit scores for Nebraska as the rest of the team struggled on offense.
The fourth quarter was where the game got out of hand for the Huskers, as they only scored seven points in the period compared to Creighton’s 17. This gave the Bluejays the 26-point victory, the most Creighton has ever defeated a ranked opponent by. It was able to achieve this result with its stellar ball movement, as evidenced by 19 assists on 30 made field goals.
With this loss, Nebraska moves to 2-1 and will look to bounce back against Drake on Saturday.