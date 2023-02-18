To say that the build-up to the Huskers’ rematch with Iowa was immense would be an understatement. But as a school record 14,289 fans sat down at Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch the Nebraska women and No. 7 Hawkeyes duke it out, the suspense was through the roof.
Unfortunately, only one team came with a game that matched it.
The Hawkeyes, led by star junior guard Caitlyn Clark, decimated the Huskers in a lopsided 80-60 win.
“It was a really good road win for us,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said postgame. “You come to some place and they have their attendance record and win by 20. That’s a good road win.”
Clark once again delivered a big performance against Nebraska, going 10-of-21 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3-point range to finish with 30 points. But she wasn’t the only player for Iowa to have a big game. Senior center Monika Czinano was a powerhouse in the paint, going 10-of-13 to tally 20 points. The Hawkeye supporting cast lived up to its namesake, as the team finished 32-of-59 from the field and 10-of-20 from 3-point range.
“If you know you can play well at a place or against a team, it stays in the back of your head,” Clark said postgame. “This was my seventh game against Nebraska and I’m 7-0. Just knowing that makes me feel well.”
While Iowa’s offense had a big game, that wasn’t the sole reason for the Huskers’ defeat. After going 27-of-68 in field goal shooting and 10-of-24 from 3-point range against Minnesota on Wednesday night, Nebraska struggled to replicate that shooting success. The Huskers finished 22-of-64 from the field and just 7-of-33 in 3-point shooting, their fifth-lowest 3-point shooting percentage of the season. Though Nebraska gave Iowa a fight early on, its inability to keep pace offensively ultimately led to a second-half collapse.
“We’re disappointed,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We knew that playing against the No. 7 team meant we had to score points. But we didn’t shoot it very well. Making shots is what it takes to beat a team like Iowa.”
This is Nebraska’s fourth straight loss, dropping its overall record to 14-13 with only two games remaining in the regular season. As of now, the Huskers (6-10 in the Big Ten) are eighth in the conference standings.
“We need to be locked in for 40 minutes,” junior guard Jaz Shelley said postgame. “Against anyone in the Big Ten, you need to be able to play 40 minutes. It starts with defense, then we got to make our shots."
Iowa got off to a fast start, going up 7-0 before Nebraska made its first basket. The Huskers managed to slow the Hawkeyes down to cut back into the race, dwindling the score to 11-9. But a Clark 3-pointer and an Iowa layup pushed Nebraska’s deficit to 16-9. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski put together a 5-2 run for the Huskers, but a 3-pointer by senior Gabbie Marshall ended the first quarter with Iowa ahead 21-14.
Markowski continued her run into the second quarter, delivering the next seven points for Nebraska. But the Hawkeyes responded after each basket, eventually extending their lead to 29-23. A 5-0 run by Shelley, a layup from Clark and a 3-pointer from Nebraska junior forward Isabelle Bourne led to a 31-31 tie halfway through the quarter.
Clark, however, broke the tie with back-to-back baskets and a 3-pointer to give Iowa a jolt. As the teams headed into the locker rooms, the Hawkeyes led 40-33.
“Last time we played Iowa, we found ways we thought we could capitalize on,” Shelley said. “That was really working in the first half. But this was a really tough game and we let them get back into it."
Iowa kept up its momentum in the third quarter, quickly putting together a 7-2 run in under three minutes to take a 47-36 lead. The Hawkeyes only grew from there as they soon went up 15 points, a margin they held for most of the quarter. Nebraska tried to get aggressive, but more missed baskets led to very little scoring. By the time the final 10 minutes arrived, Iowa lead 61-47.
After a Shelley jumper, the Hawkeyes put the final nail in the coffin with a massive 17-0 run to go up 78-49. By the time Nebraska got anything going, it had reached garbage time.
The Huskers will hit the road to face Illinois on Wednesday, a game that Williams knows the team needs to be ready for.
“We’re excited for the rematch against the Illini,” Williams said. “It’s tough to go on the road and win in this league. But our team needs to gain momentum heading into the conference tournament. So, nothing better than starting with a road win.”