Though Iowa was a superior team in control for much of Saturday, Nebraska put up quite the fight in Iowa City. A win would have been, arguably, their most impressive of the season.
The Hawkeyes, who just handed Ohio State its first loss of the season last Monday, took an entire quarter to get going against the Huskers on Saturday.
The Huskers began the game on an 8-0 run, looking like the better of the two teams instantly. The Hawkeyes started the game 0-for-3 with back-to-back turnovers. However, star junior guard Caitlin Clark drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the game within one score.
The first quarter belonged to the Huskers, who kept the Big Ten’s highest-scoring team scoreless in the first three minutes of the game while Nebraska hit all of its shots. After one quarter, it seemed like the Huskers had a strong chance of pulling off the much-needed upset, but the next quarter disintegrated much of that hope.
In the second quarter, the Hawkeyes embarked on a 15-0 run thanks in part to Caitlin Clark drilling a couple 3-pointers. Nebraska proved unable to make any shot for over six minutes. The Hawkeyes outscored Nebraska 26-9 in the second quarter alone, taking back full control of the game and proving why they are ranked No. 10 in the country. They carried a 41-30 lead into the half.
Clark continued a trend of playing some of her best basketball against Nebraska, scoring at least 30 points in all six career games she’s played against the Huskers. On Saturday, she narrowly fell short of a triple-double, ending the game with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. She finished 9-of-26 from the field but was 10-12 at the free throw line, leading her team to a victory.
Senior guard Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 16 points, with junior forward Isabelle Bourne following closely behind with 13 along with junior guard Maddie Krull.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with both teams often scoring in bunches. Nebraska outscored Iowa 26-13, beginning a 12-0 run, silencing Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Krull hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to end the game, but it wasn’t enough for the visitors to pull off the upset as Nebraska finished the game 9-of-30 from distance.
The loss doesn’t significantly hamper the odds for a Nebraska NCAA Tournament return, which are very much up in the air. The Hawkeyes were the expected winner, and the Huskers will get another look at them when they come to Lincoln on Feb. 18.
The Huskers now hold a tight 12-9 overall record, and 4-6 in the Big Ten. They’ll look to bounce back against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2.