Nebraska gave Kansas their first loss of the season in a thrilling triple overtime win, as the Huskers beat the Jayhawks 85-79 on Wednesday night.
Despite losing the battle inside by getting outrebounded 68-46 and outscored 46-30 in the paint, the Huskers relied on their defense to pull out the win. Nebraska forced 22 turnovers and scored 24 points off those miscues. While the Huskers did have 18 turnovers of their own, they only allowed the Jayhawks to score 10 points off their mistakes, showing how impressive the Nebraska defense was all night.
The game started ugly for both offenses. Seven of the first eight possessions of the game resulted in turnovers. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski scored the first four points of the contest inside the paint. The tale of the night was the battle between Markowski, last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year and KU junior center Taiyanna Jackson, a Big 12 All-Defensive Team member and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 member last season.
Kansas followed Markowski's early points with a 7-0 run, as Jackson scored two times in the paint during the stretch. After the Jayhawks and the Huskers traded baskets, junior Husker guard Maddie Krull tied the game up 9-9 by hitting a 3-pointer. Sophomore forward Kendall Coley hit another shot behind the arc a minute later for Nebraska, which helped the Huskers take a slim 15-13 lead to end the first quarter.
The Jayhawks hit a 3-pointer right away to start the second quarter, sparking a 6-0 run for Kansas. Sensing the Jayhawks’ momentum, Markowski answered the run by hitting her first of two 3-pointers on the night, sparking a 13-2 Nebraska run. Markowski scored seven of the points on this stretch, giving the Huskers a 28-21 lead with 5:20 left to go in the first half. After trading buckets, junior forward Isabelle Bourne, who has been injured since Dec. 4, hit a big 3-pointer to put Nebraska up by 11 points. The Huskers took a 37-29 lead into halftime. Markowski was the only player for either team with double-figure points after the first half with 13.
Junior guard Jaz Shelley, who only had two points in the first half, got on track right away by hitting a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second half. That was one of two 3-pointers Shelley hit in the third quarter, in which she scored eight points. While Shelley found her groove, Markowski was held scoreless in the third. KU’s Jackson had her best quarter in the third, scoring eight points of her own and shutting down Markowski in the process. Jackson was having such a dominant quarter, the Huskers started playing both of their centers at the same time. Markowski and freshman center Maggie Mendelson shared the floor for the first time this season. While this did help alleviate the Jayhawks' momentum, Kansas still cut the lead down to four points for a score of 51-47.
The fourth quarter was much of the same for the Huskers. Outside of Shelley, no one on offense could find their rhythm. The Jayhawks tied the game three minutes into the quarter. Then after three minutes of no scoring, they took the lead on a 3-pointer by junior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who finished the game as the leading scorer with 27 points. Markowski, who was quiet all second half, got her first points of the half on a clutch 3-pointer on the next possession to tie the game 58-58 with 2:48 left to go. After a missed layup by Franklin, senior guard Sam Haiby re-energized the crowd by hitting a pull-up jumper from just inside the right elbow to take back the lead. Kansas was unable to score once again, but Shelley turned the ball over for Nebraska and gave the Jayhawks an easy fastbreak layup to tie the game at 60 points with 1:14 left.
After a Jayhawks’ timeout, Nebraska once again turned the ball over. The Huskers needed a defensive stand, and they got one, as Markowski blocked Kansas’ layup in transition. After two offensive rebounds and missed layups by the Jayhawks, Markowski was finally able to pull down the rebound with 30 seconds left. After a Nebraska timeout, Haiby tried to drive inside for the layup, but missed it with 17 seconds left, and Kansas called a timeout. With the game tied at 60, Kansas had a chance to take the lead. Franklin had a nice drive inside, as she was able to get around Markowski, but missed the layup inside. Markowski grabbed the rebound and coach Amy Williams called a timeout with 1.5 seconds left on the clock. Out of the inbounds, Nebraska drew up a play to get Bourne open down low, but her layup hit the bottom of the backboard. Extra time would be needed to decide this one.
Only four total points were scored in the first overtime period, as it proved a defensive masterclass by both teams. Markowski was able to get to the line two times, but only hit two of the four free throws. The only basket scored was by Franklin on a drive in the lane. Shelley had a chance to win the game at the end with a drive inside the paint, but missed the layup. Kansas missed its 3-point heave with one second remaining, and both teams were sent to double overtime.
Franklin again was the go-to scorer for Kansas, as she scored all eight points for the Jayhawks in the second overtime. The Huskers played catch-up the entire period because of Franklin’s offensive performance. Shelley answered Franklin's opening bucket in the lane with a step-back jumper from the left elbow, then Haiby had to answer back with a pull-up jumper of her own after Franklin hit one. Down 70-68 with 57 seconds left, Bourne was called for an illegal screen. Kansas had the chance to make it a two-possession game but was called for a travel. Bourne tied the game with 34 seconds left on a layup. The game tied at 70, Franklin had another game-winning opportunity but missed the layup. Jackson was unable to get the putback in, and Markowski pulled the rebound in. With six seconds left, Shelley drove in the lane once again, but just missed the layup. That brought triple overtime for the first time since 2013 for the Huskers.
Jaz Shelley scored the first points of the third overtime on a momentous 3-pointer off the assist from Markowski. Kansas was able to tie the game once again at 75-75, but Shelley hit another dagger 3-pointer with 2:40 left to go. A minute later, Nebraska still up by three, Franklin once again came up big for the Jayhawks, and scored an and-one layup plus a free throw to tie the game, 79-79. After both teams failed to score on their next possessions, Bourne hit another dagger 3-pointer from the corner for the Huskers. Franklin missed the potential tying 3-pointer on the next possession, and the game ended 85-79 in Nebraska’s favor.
Shelley and Markowski led the way for the Huskers, scoring 24 and 18 points respectively. Haiby had 12 and Bourne finished with 10 points. Jackson finished with 18 points for the Jayhawks alongside Franklin’s 27.
The Huskers now improve to 10-3 ahead of another tough test against No. 19 Michigan next Wednesday, Dec. 28.