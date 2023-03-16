Despite getting outrebounded 47-36 by Missouri State, the Huskers were able to win their first-round WNIT game over Missouri State, 74-65. The Huskers were led by their defense and a season-high 25 points from senior guard Sam Haiby.
Haiby was relentless all night, driving to the basket time and again, often resulting in either a made shot or a trip to the free-throw line.
“It's fun, I'm like, ‘I want to get the ball to her every single time I’m catching it…… because when she’s getting hot you can’t stop her, and everyone knows that,” senior forward Isabelle Bourne said postgame.
Bourne accompanied Haiby by adding a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double herself. The latter mark was a team-high. Every rebound was sorely needed given Missouri State's prowess on the boards. The Lady Bears have outrebounded opponents by an average of almost nine rebounds per game this season, something the Huskers knew could be an issue heading into the game.
“Hopefully there’s no more Kennedy Taylor’s that we go up against,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “I don’t know, she’s just a really special offensive rebounder, very physical and has a nose for the ball and puts herself in the right positions.” Taylor tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds against the Huskers on Wednesday night.
The Huskers also had to overcome a rare hot shooting start from Missouri State, who made four of their first five 3-pointers, led by Kansas transfer and All-Missouri Valley Conference guard Aniya Thomas sinking her first three attempts from deep. Missouri State has shot 29% from behind the arc on the season, however, Williams had her team prepared for a potential hot start from the Lady Bears.
“I'm telling you, all those people talking about that before the game, I kept trying to find some wood to knock on,” Williams said postgame. “And hey come out and Thomas hits her first three threes and they were shooting it really well from behind the arc.”
The Huskers, on the other hand, came out the gates in a slump from behind the arc, going 2-of-13 from three in the first half. The Huskers made up for it down low, however, outscoring Missouri State 28-10 in the paint. The paint was an area the Huskers had an advantage in coming into the game, and they capitalized off it early and often. The Huskers’ early success down low brought their field goal percentage up to 60% and gave them a 22-15 advantage to end the first.
The second quarter saw the shooting success slow down a bit from both teams, as they each played each other to a near stalemate and each finished the quarter with just under 20 points respectively. The quarter was particularly rough for Nebraska, as the hosts saw their first-half lead slip away following a 3-pointer from Missouri State senior guard Sydney Wilson that capped a 9-2 run that put the Lady Bears up 32-30 with 2:45 left in the half.
The Huskers found a way to respond, however, going on an 8-0 run to end the quarter, which was capped off by a half-court heave from senior guard Jaz Shelley, a first-team All-Big Ten guard who had been relatively quiet up until that point.
The third quarter started with a response from Missouri State, as the Lady Bears went on a 5-1 run out of halftime. The Huskers answered with a run of their own where they scored six points and held Missouri State scoreless over a six-minute span of the third quarter. Nebraska’s defense dominated the entirety of the quarter, holding the Lady Bears to just three points for nearly the last nine minutes of play in the quarter.
Missouri State started the fourth quarter like it started the game — on fire from distance making two 3-pointers in a row to open the frame. The Huskers answered the same way they seemed to have answered all night — with a timely bucket from Haiby. The two teams traded buckets for the majority of the quarter, with Nebraska’s 9-5 run in the middle of the quarter providing the separation the Huskers ultimately needed to come out with the win.
The Huskers were able to come out on top mainly because of their defense, which forced Missouri State into a poor-shooting second half. Nebraska held Missouri State to a mere 24% from the field in the second half which saw the Lady Bears not score a field goal over the last three minutes of the game. It was a solid outing for the Huskers. But to advance in the WNIT, they will need to shore up the defensive boards and shoot a higher percentage from deep while keeping a somewhat similar level of production in the paint to Wednesday's dominant 40-22 performance.
Wednesday's victory marks the Husker's first postseason win in Pinnacle Bank Arena and the program's third WNIT win all time. Nebraska advances to play the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Northern Iowa and Colorado State. Thursday will be a rest day for the Huskers before they get together as a team to watch the game and find out who their next opponent will be.
“It’s really not that unfamiliar to us because of the fact that we’ve had a lot of times during this season where we’ve had a one-day prep to get ready for an opponent,” Williams said of the quick turnaround between games.
The time and location of the Huskers’ WNIT second-round game will be announced at a later date.