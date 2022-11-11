The Huskers began the season with a bang with their 100-36 victory over Omaha in large part due to 14 3-pointers. On Friday night, Nebraska once again delivered a spectacle from beyond the arc, landing 10 in its 79-48 victory over Houston Christian.
The last time the Huskers had two-straight games with double-digit 3-pointers was early last season 2021 against San Diego and Wake Forest.
“Three-point shooting is a strength for us,” junior guard Jaz Shelley said postgame. “It’s something we’re going to need in the back half of the season. So it’s good that we’re getting our confidence now making them.”
Six Huskers tallied a 3-pointer in the game, with four of them finishing with two. Sophomore guard Allison Weidner was the scoring leader on the night, finishing the game with 20 points — the second time reaching that benchmark in her career — and seven rebounds. Shelley also stood out for Nebraska, leading the team in steals and assists.
One number that stood out in particular to Nebraska head coach Amy the amount of turnovers her team forced — 22.
“This [Houston Christian] is a senior-led team, championship-caliber team, postseason team,” Williams said postgame. “That’s pretty impressive for us to force that team into 22 turnovers. That’s something I’m quite proud of. Whenever we have possessions where there’s shot-clock violations and things like that, it means we’re taking care of things defensively.”
The visiting Huskies got on the board first with a jumper right off the opening tip. But sophomore center Alexis Markowski tied the score with a layup shortly after. Nebraska then took the lead when Weidner rebounded a shot taken by junior guard Trinity Brady and put it back up, making the score 4-2. Shelley soon added three more points to the Huskers’ lead with a layup and a free throw. Junior forward Isabelle Bourne then delivered a layup to put Nebraska ahead 9-2.
Houston Christian scored once again, with senior center Marilyn Nzoiwu going two-for-two at the free throw line. It then took nearly two-and-a half minutes before either team made another basket. Senior forward N’Denasija Collins cut the Huskies’ deficit down to two after landing a 3-pointer from the corner. Sophomore Husker guard Kendall Moriarty responded by dropping a 3-pointer of her own followed by a jumper, to give the Huskers a 14-7 lead. Then as time expired in the first quarter, Markowski snatched one more point to extend Nebraska’s lead.
Neither team scored again until a minute-and-a-half remained into the second quarter when Brady sank a 3-point shot. Weidner and sophomore forward Kendall Coley each scored a jumper to extend the Huskers’ lead to 22-7. Brady continued Nebraska’s run with another 3-point shot shortly after. Huskie sophomore forward Amy Cotton ended it, though, with her own 3-pointer to make the score 25-10. Collins added three more points for the Huskies with a layup and free throw.
But Shelley shut down Houston Christian’s run with a steal that eventually led to her nailing a shot from beyond the arc. Over two minutes went by yet again before another score, with Bourne securing a layup. Senior guard Kennedy Wilson then came back down the court and sunk a 3-pointer, making the score 30-16. Wilson added two free throws for the Huskies as the final minute of the half began. Coley and Weidner quickly scrubbed those scores as they delivered a 3-point shot and a layup, sending Nebraska into the locker room up 35-18.
Senior guard Julija Vujakovic started the third quarter off with a reverse layup for the Huskies. But Weidner drove in for a layup of her own to push Nebraska’s lead back to 17. Brady extended the lead to 18 following a free throw. Markowski extended it to 21 with a layup and free throw. Soon after, Nebraska found itself up 49-20 as Shelly and Bourne hit 3-pointers to wrap up a scoring run.
“There was some mixed emotions at halftime,” Williams said. “We were feeling good about some things, but also things we came short of. But one thing we knew was that the first five minutes of the second half were going to be really important for us to come out and set the tone.”
Vujakovic got her second basket of the quarter with a 3-point shot to cut Houston Christian’s deficit down. But Nebraska answered yet again with a 3-pointer by Nebraska freshman guard Callin Hake and a layup from sophomore forward Annika Stewart which quickly dimmed the visitors’ momentum. While the Huskies landed a few more shots before the third quarter ended, the Huskers proved to be too much. Nebraska led 57-30 entering the fourth quarter, and ended the game with a 79-48 final.
“This was a good quality win for us,” Williams said. “This was a team that we knew we had to respect. They won the Southland Conference regular season title a year ago, had everyone back, started five seniors and had a lot of experience.”
The No. 22 Huskers improved to 2-0 and are set for one of the most-anticipated matchups of their season as they take on No. 21 Creighton on Tuesday, Nov. 15.