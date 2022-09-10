The last time Nebraska and Long Beach State met for a volleyball match was in 2006, when the Huskers won 3-0 their first showdown with the then-49ers since 1985.
This matchup between Nebraska and Long Beach State ended in a relatively similar fashion as the Huskers took a 3-0 victory.
The game acted as a reunion for Beach head coach Tyler Hildebrand and former Nebraska middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach. Hildebrand was Nebraska’s assistant head coach last season before being hired as head coach for Long Beach State in December 2021. Schwarzenbach played for Nebraska the past four seasons but transferred to Long Beach State for her fifth year of eligibility.
“This is one of those matches where we’re supposed to win,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame. “Tyler’s rebuilding their program. He’s going to do a great job. But this match had a lot of side stories.”
Saturday’s match brought both former Huskers back to Nebraska where they were met with a big welcome back from players, coaches and fans.
“I told the team it was a great match and we did a lot of great things,” Cook said. “But, the other reason we play sports and play volleyball is because of relationships. This was a special match, because of Tyler and Callie.”
From the outset, the Huskers dominated the Beach. Offensively, Nebraska finished the match with 44 kills, 45 digs and a hitting percentage of .283. Defensively, the Huskers held Long Beach State to 26 kills, 34 digs and a hitting percentage of .078.
Leading the way for the Huskers was sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein. Following a career night on Wednesday, she finished today’s match leading Nebraska in kills with 12 off of 21 attacks. Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick and senior outside hitter Madi Kubik finished second in kills for the Huskers with eight apiece.
Sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause added six kills whilefreshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson and senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord rounded out the top five for the Huskers in kill as both earned four. Hord and Lauenstein also finished the night with the most blocks with four each.
Although Nebraska’s kills were well spread out among the team, senior setter Nicklin Haimes and junior setter Anni Evans dominated the assist column. Evans led the way with 17 while Haimes finished with 15.
Defensively, sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez finished the night with 15 digs.
Long Beach State gave Nebraska a fight during the opening half of the first set. Throughout, the Beach were able to come from behind, tie and take the lead multiple times. However, when the score was tied 12-12, eight of Long Beach State’s points had come off Nebraska errors. The Huskers managed to recollect themselves from those blunders as they followed with a massive run.
It began when Nebraska jumped out to a 14-12 lead after a Krause kill and a LBSU error. Long Beach State once again tried to tie it up again, staying within one for the next few points. But when the score became 17-15 Huskers, Nebraska erupted. In the blink of an eye, the score went from 17-15 to 24-15, and a Husker set point. Then, following a Nebraska service error, Allick ended the set with a kill to win game one 25-16.
The Beach came out swinging once again for set two, tying the Huskers from two points all the way to 10 points. After the score was tied at 10, Nebraska once again embarked on an attempt to pull away. After three straight Long Beach State errors and a Lauenstein kill, the Huskers went up 14-10. Still, the Beach prevented a Nebraska run as they closed the gap as the score approached 20.
Even when the Huskers jumped out to a 20-16 lead, Long Beach State didn’t flinch as it brought the score to 21-19. When Nebraska reached set point with the score 24-20, the Beach once again found a couple of points to try and save the set. But Madi Kubik put the set away with her 1,000th-career kill to put the Huskers up 2-0 in the match.
Nebraska didn’t allow Long Beach State to make things close in the third and final set. The Huskers came out delivering a swift 7-2 run over the Beach before the latter called a timeout. But said timeout didn’t lead to a LBSU comeback as Nebraska continued to widen the score margin.
By the time the Beach called their second timeout of the set, the Huskers were up 14-6. Nebraska’s lead grew even further following the timeout, despite Long Beach State chipping into it with a few points. The match came to an end with a Schwarzenbach attack error, giving her former team the set point with the final score 25-14.
With the win, the Huskers remain undefeated, improving to 7-0 on the season. The team’s next match will be at home against PAC-12 powerhouse Stanford. The first serve is set for Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and will be televised on Big Ten Network.