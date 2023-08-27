Opening weekend for Nebraska volleyball is in the books after the Huskers swept SMU on Sunday (25-16, 25-23, 25-16), starting the season a perfect 3-0 without dropping a set in any match.
In all three matches so far, Nebraska has held its opponent under a .100 hitting percentage, with the Mustangs’ .045 Sunday afternoon being the lowest so far. While the Huskers only hit a .144 clip, their lowest so far this season, Nebraska’s defense was dominant, recording 11 blocks and 60 digs on the day.
Nebraska got off to a slow start in the first set, as SMU took an early 3-2 lead after a service error and an attack error by the Huskers. The Mustangs followed those up with a service error of their own before junior libero Lexi Rodriguez posted back-to-back aces to give Nebraska a 5-3 advantage. The Huskers never looked back from there, controlling the rest of the first set and never giving back the lead.
At one point in the set, Nebraska went on a 16-3 run to extend its lead to 24-10. With the Huskers needing one more point, the Mustangs made things interesting at the end of the set, scoring six straight points before freshman outside hitter Harper Murray ended the rally with a kill. The freshman recorded eight kills in the first set, a big reason for the Huskers’ huge first set. Murray leads the team in kills so far this season with 33.
“Everyone I think on our team at least already knew [Harper] was a stud,” Rodriguez said postgame. “But her first three games, she proved it to everyone.”
The second set was the closest of the day and season for Nebraska. There were nine ties and three lead changes in the set, but the Huskers squeezed out a 25-23 win. Nebraska took an early 3-0 lead before SMU scored four straight. Back-and-forth scoring allowed the Mustangs to retain a 13-12 lead until Nebraska scored three straight to take a 15-13 advantage and force a SMU timeout.
The Huskers held onto the lead for the rest of the set, but once again, the Mustangs made things interesting at the end with a 4-1 run to bring the score to 24-23. A block by junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause ended the set. Nebraska could have easily dropped the set if not for SMU’s seven service errors.
The third set was the best performance by the Huskers all match, as they never trailed. Nebraska took an early 7-2 lead before going on a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 16-7. The Husker’s biggest lead of the set was 22-11. A service error, a common achilles heel of the Mustangs all day, ended the game 25-16 in three sets.
Next up for the Huskers is Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, August 30th against Omaha. The team will start preparing for the event on Tuesday.
“We want to embrace it, you know, this is historic,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame. “It's gonna make history and it's a worldwide event, and we want to have fun, but when we still gotta win a match.”