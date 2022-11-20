No. 6 Nebraska earned yet another sweep, taking down No. 19 Purdue (24-22, 2520, 25-11) at home on Sunday.
The Huskers were led by two seniors. Outside hitter Madi Kubik totaled a team-high 17 kills on .311 hitting, and setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames surpassed 5,000 career assists, recording a match-high 22 assists to bring her career total to 5,012. With the win, the Huskers keep their Big Ten Championship hopes alive with two games left in the regular season.
“We spend all year getting to this point… We are playing for a championship this weekend and then we set the tournament next week,” head coach John Cook said postgame. “It’s a nine-week grind and you have to be good every night and our team has done a good job of bringing it every night.”
Purdue took an early 5-2 lead, but the Huskers rallied back with a 3-0 run to tie the score at 5-5. The two teams continued to trade points throughout the entirety of the first set, but the Boilermakers took a 15-13 edge heading into the media timeout. The Huskers rallied as senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles stepped up and recorded an ace serve, giving Nebraska a 19-17 lead. This forced Purdue to call its first timeout of the game. It proved well for the Boilermakers as Nebraska had back-to-back attack errors, prompting them to take a timeout of their own with the set tied 20-20. Purdue continued its run, extending it to four unanswered points, to take a 22-20 advantage.
The Huskers came back once again to tie it at 22-22 and make the Boilermakers take the final timeout of the set. Finally, Nebraska caught fire, going on a 5-0 run to finish out the first set. Senior outside hitter Madi Kubik notched two of her five kills in the final three rallies to give the Huskers a 24-22 lead. Sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein fired an ace, the Huskers’ second of the set, to finish the set off 25-22.
The momentum from set one did not continue into the second as the Huskers struggled passing early. The Boilermakers strung together a 5-0 run to take their largest lead of the day and jumped in front, 9-4.
The Huskers responded well after calling a timeout. Kubik and freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick came up clutch throughout the set. They teamed up for four kills and two blocks en route to a 6-1 Nebraska run to give their team a 17-15 lead.
“I think that’s something that’s really great about our team is our ability to not let the score dictate the way that we play and the fire that we have,” Kubik said postgame.
The run extended to 8-1, and the Huskers sprung ahead 20-15. The Boilermakers did not go away quietly, as they cut the Nebraska lead to 23-20 on a Husker attack error and an ace. Nebraska came through in the end, recording the final two points. Lauenstein and senior Kaitlyn Hord finished off set two with a block to give Nebraska the 25-20 win.
The Huskers took advantage of four Purdue errors in the third and final set to take a 5-0 lead. Even after the Boilermakers got on the board, Nebraska continued to roll, going on an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 15-6. Kubik stepped up during the run, recording three kills in that stretch. Purdue attempted a late comeback, putting together a 3-0 run to cut the lead to 20-10, but the attempt proved unsuccessful. Batenhorst blasted three kills on the final five points, and Nebraska took a dominant 25-11 win in the third set.
Batenhorst and sophomore Lindsay Krause also performed well behind Kubik as they each recorded seven kills. Defensively for the Huskers, sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez led in digs with 17. Knuckles was right behind, chipping in 14.
Nebraska improved to 24-4 overall and 16-2 in the Big Ten with the win and will conclude its regular season with two matches at home. The Huskers take on No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday and then-No .9 Minnesota on Saturday in a pair of night games.
“We put ourselves in a position for this next weekend to be a really big deciding weekend, and that is exactly what we wanted out of it,” Kubik said. “We get to play two awesome teams at home with the best crowd in the nation, and I think this is exactly where we want to be.”
Nebraska has everything to play for this weekend as it currently sits in second place in the conference standing behind the Badgers. The Huskers have a chance to clinch the Big Ten title with a pair of wins.