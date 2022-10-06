After a two-match conference road trip on the east coast last week, Nebraska began a two-match road trip to Michigan with a showdown against Michigan State.
The Huskers swept the Spartans for the second time this season to improve to 13-1 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play.
Nebraska and Michigan State faced quite the curious situation. According to head coach John Cook, the Breslin Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan caused problems for both teams.
“It’s about 55 degrees in here,” Cook said postgame. “You feel like you’re in a refrigerator in here. So they struggled passing, we struggled passing. But we finally settled down a little bit, but it created a lot of out-of-system volleyball.”
The conditions didn’t seem to affect Nebraska’s performance significantly as the Huskers finished with 40 kills, 32 digs, 14 blocks and five service aces. Michigan State, on the other hand, had numerous season-lows in the match — 26 kills, 29 digs, and six blocks with an attack percentage of .031.
The Huskers had a strong all-around showing in the victory with three players leading the way in kills. Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick, senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein all finished the match with eight kills. Allick was the standout of the trio, getting her eight kills off just 11 attacks.
“I thought we did a good job running middle,” Cook said. “Whitney had some great looks tonight. It was a combination of understanding we weren’t going to get great passes so we got better with the ball and made good shots.”
Nebraska started the first set quickly, as it jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Michigan State fought back to tie the score at four. The Huskers responded to the Spartans’ surge by doubling their points, making it 8-4. Michigan State closed the gap to 8-6, but a kill by Allick kick-started a 5-1 run for Nebraska before the Spartans called a timeout.
The Huskers then made an attempt to run away with the set, going up 18-11, then 20-13. But Michigan State once again managed to stay alive, if only for a moment, making the score 20-16 before Nebraska called a crucial timeout, and eventually took set one, 25-18.
The Spartans struck first in set two, taking the lead and keeping the Huskers at bay. But a service error by freshman Spartan middle blocker Nil Okur gave Nebraska the opportunity to take the lead and hold it in the tight set. The Huskers pulled ahead to a 15-12 lead, yet were met by a quick three-point run by Michigan State that tied things up.
Nebraska responded with points of its own to retain the lead as it neared set point. With the Spartans just one point behind the Huskers, Lauenstein fired down the final kill to give her team the set two win.
Senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles opened set three for Nebraska with fury as she knocked in back-to-back service aces. A combined block from Kubik and senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord gave the Huskers another point to go up 3-0. Following two straight Michigan State points, Nebraska broke out another run, jumping to an 11-4 lead before a timeout was called.
While the Spartans did get a point off the timeout, thanks to a Kubik service error, the Huskers unleashed a massive 7-0 run to go up 18-5. Michigan State managed just a few more points as Nebraska’s tempo proved too much. The final set ended 25-9 in favor of the Huskers.
“We won the first and second set, but we knew we could play a lot cleaner,” Allick said postgame. “Husker volleyball is all about execution and preciseness on our kills, just little things like that. We talked about that going into the locker room.”
The road trip continues for the Huskers as they take the short trip to Ann Arbor for a matchup with Michigan. The match is set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 and can be listened to on Huskers Radio Network.