Fresh off a week filled with national media coverage after Volleyball Day in Nebraska, the Huskers kept their momentum rolling with a sweep of Kansas State on Sunday.
Nebraska dispatched of the Wildcats in three sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19, for its first Power Five win of the season. Kansas State came out strong in front of a sold-out crowd and led at points throughout, but the Huskers avoided dropping their first set of the year.
Junior outside hitter Merritt Beason led the way for Nebraska with 10 kills and six blocks with freshman middle blocker Andi Jackson right behind, tallying 10 kills and five blocks. Sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick added a game-high seven kills in the victory. The Huskers dominated the hitting percentage battle with a .277 clip while holding Kansas State to .056.
The first set was by far the most competitive of the three with 10 ties and four lead changes. The Wildcats went up early but Nebraska rallied to tie it up 11-11 before Jackson and junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause combined for an emphatic block to give the Huskers the lead. Nebraska began to pull away, going up 17-14, but the Wildcats rattled off three straight points to tie it once again.
The Huskers responded with a 5-1 run highlighted by a massive kill by Beason. Krause capped a long rally with a kill to give Nebraska a 22-18 lead and force a Kansas State timeout. Both sides alternated points for the rest of the set before another Krause kill gave the Huskers the 25-21 win. She had an excellent outing with a .286 hitting percentage and nine kills.
The second set was far more one-sided. Nebraska jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to back-to-back kills by freshman outside hitter Harper Murray. The Huskers never relinquished that lead throughout the set. After trailing 7-1, Kansas State scored four straight points to force a Nebraska timeout, but never got closer than two points for the rest of the match. Nebraska took a 17-14 lead before compiling a dominant 8-1 run to win the set 25-15. The Wildcats suffered five errors over that stretch to fall into a 2-0 deficit.
Kansas State came out strong in the third set with a 3-0 lead and looked to be in charge. A block by freshman outside hitter Aniya Clinton gave the Wildcats a 12-7 lead and forced a Nebraska timeout. The Huskers came out of the break on a mission with four straight points and Kansas State burned a timeout of its own.
The Wildcats maintained their lead for a few rallies, but a 5-0 Husker run swung the momentum in the other direction. Krause notched two more kills and two Kansas State errors gave the Huskers a 19-17 lead which they never relinquished. Jackson and Murray combined for four kills down the stretch to help Nebraska coast to a 25-19 win in set three.
The Huskers remain 5-0 and 15-0 on sets with the victory. They’ll face their toughest test yet this week when they welcome in-state rival Creighton. Nebraska will seek its 20th straight win over the Bluejays on Wednesday.