Nebraska volleyball completed step one on its road to Omaha as the Huskers rolled over Delaware State (25-15, 25-9, 25-10) on Thursday night. After two straight home losses to end the regular season and tough matchups on the horizon, Nebraska is treating the tournament as a fresh start.
The Huskers opened up their tournament journey on their home court and the advantage was quickly evident. As usual, the Devaney center was jam-packed, but there was a different type of energy in the crowd.
“Everyone talks about how the tournament is a new season,” sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause said postgame. “.... The end didn’t go our way and we didn’t pull out that championship, but we know that nothing that happened in those 10 weeks can affect what we do in these six matches.”
For the second straight match, senior setter Nicklin Hames was sidelined with what head coach John Cook described as “multiple ailments,” including a concussion. Sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein was also initially listed as out, but that changed later in the match.
As the match began, it became clear that the visitors weren’t intimidated by the second-seeded Huskers. The Hornets — with the help of a few Nebraska miscues — kept the first set closer than some may have expected. After a kill from Delaware State’s senior outside hitter Karen Cordero, the Huskers held a slim 9-8 edge.
On the ensuing rally, an error by the Hornets jump started a 6-1 Nebraska run which gave the home team its first comfortable advantage of the night, 15-9. After struggling early against the feisty MEAC champs, the Huskers finally figured it out.
Kills by sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick boosted the Nebraska offense, while freshman defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger’s serving shut the door. The Huskerstook set one, 25-15.
Set two began and Nebraska really found its groove. Senior outside hitter Madi Kubik started with her first kill of the match on the initial rally, then took service and helped the Huskers grab a 5-0 lead. The Hornets responded with a 4-0 sprint of their own, but it was quickly shut down by Batenhorst’s seventh kill of the night.
Delaware State cut the lead to just one point, but couldn’t get over the hump. A Nebraska timeout launched another run, again led by Batenhorst who this time did it through her service. With her behind the line, the Huskers scored seven straight points — two of them coming from aces.
“Ally [Batenhorst] is getting better and more confident behind the service line,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said. “She’s got a great serve when she turns it loose. She has to turn it loose in matches because I see it in practice everyday. She made some nice runs tonight.”
The Hornets broke the streak with a kill, but a service error gave the ball right back to the Huskers. Boesiger subbed into serve — as she did in set one — and posted an almost identical finish.
The serving prodigy dished out the last eight points of the frame and closed out the second set, 25-9. At this point, they should start crediting her with a save.
To most fans' surprise, Lauenstein started set three and tallied a block assist, but her time on the court was short-lived.
“She’s feeling better, but she really hasn’t practiced a whole lot,” Cook said. “It was good to get her in tonight because I’m sure we’ll need her tomorrow.”
Set three moved quickly, as Nebraska kept the momentum it built at the completion of set two. Seven third-set kills from Krause helped the Huskers glide to a 21-6 lead. At that time, Cook subbed in freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik. Before that, the younger Kubik was the only available Husker who hadn’t played yet.
Kubik made a couple impressive digs in the back row before sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez added back-to-back aces. A Hornet attack error on the following rally moved the set to match point. Delaware State grabbed four straight points ahead of an Allick kill which ended the set, 25-10.
Krause’s big third set propelled her to the match-high in kills with 10 on an impressive .500 hitting percentage. Batenhorst added eight kills on a team-high 24 swings. Madi Kubik gave a little bit of everything as she produced six kills, 10 digs and four total blocks.
Coming into the match, Nebraska boasted the number one defense in the nation, holding opponents to a .129 hitting percentage. Tonight, the Huskers more than lived up to that standard as they held the Hornets to a staggering -.108 hitting percentage. The Huskers also added 15 total blocks, nine of them coming from senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord.
Postgame, Cook was asked about his overall takeaway from the match, but he didn’t give his usual analytical response. All he was worried about was advancing to the second round, which will be played tomorrow.
“Stats don’t matter anymore,” Cook said. “All that matters is that we win. Win and get to keep playing so that’s all that really matters and we took care of business.”
The Huskers now move onto the Round of 32 where they will host Kansas on Friday night. First serve is set for 7 p.m.