Nebraska volleyball will open play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Delaware State — an automatic qualifier and representative of the MEAC.
The Huskers were announced during Sunday's selection show as a No. 2 seed in the Louisville Region under the new model, which seeds half of the teams in each of the four regions. That places the Huskers, who finished the regular season 24-5, as one of the top-eight teams in the nation. They’ll host the first two rounds of the tournament for the four teams in their portion of the bracket.
The first-round game at the Bob Devaney Center will begin at 7:00 pm. The Huskers could play the majority of the tournament in-state as the Final Four is being held in Omaha. They will need a run similar to last year’s, in which they reached the NCAA Championship Game, to do so as they bounce back from back-to-back losses to end the regular season.
That will be a challenge made more difficult by the absence of senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, a multi-year starter. It was announced on Friday that she suffered a knee injury in Wednesday’s practice and will miss the remainder of the season.
The Huskers, should they beat Delaware State, will play the winner of No. 7 Miami and Kansas, who will also be squaring off in Lincoln on Friday. Former Husker Anezka Szabo, now with Kansas, will get one more trip to the Devaney Center.
Delaware State comes into the tournament with an overall record of 24-6. The Hornets are the MEAC tournament champions after defeating Coppin State 3-1. This is their first MEAC Tournament title since 1986.
If the seedings hold, the Huskers would face No. 3 Oregon in the regional semifinal and then former Husker player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who leads the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals, in the regional final with a ticket to Omaha on the line.