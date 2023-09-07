Led by junior outside hitter Merrit Beason’s staggering 17-kill performance, No. 4 Nebraska remained perfect on the season after passing its first top-25 test against No. 16 Creighton.
The Huskers defeated the Bluejays in four sets, 25-9, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, dropping their first set of the year to their in-state rivals. Nebraska’s hitters and floor defense shined at home in front of yet another record-setting crowd exactly one week removed from their 92,003 world attendance record. 8,656 people filled the Devaney Center in Lincoln which set a building record.
The first set was dominated by the Huskers’ defense as they held Creighton to a match-low nine points. Nebraska’s front line was aggressive early and seemed to be on top of the hitting tendencies as they racked up 10 block assists to the Bluejay’s zero in the set.
Midway through the set, Husker star freshman outside hitter Harper Murray started to make her imprint on the game, recording a kill and then immediately following that up by soaring for a block to stifle Creighton’s momentum. The Bluejays never seemed to find a rhythm in the set. No matter what lineup the Huskers put on the floor, Creighton couldn’t put together any sort of significant scoring run. The Huskers won the set 25-9.
The second set saw more of the same as Murray continued her hot start from the first set, levitating above the court and spiking the ball just inside the right sideline for the first kill of the set. Creighton’s Destiny Ndam-Simpson, a freshman making her first start after the Jay’s star outside hitter Norah Sis was ruled out due to an abdominal injury, got it going early in the second set with several kills to cut the Nebraska lead. Simpson’s six kills in the set were not enough to overcome Creighton’s 18 total errors in the set which included three serving errors, a constant theme throughout the night for the Bluejays.
Freshman and sophomore middle blockers Andi Jackson and Bekka Allik stepped it up both scoring multiple kills in a row. The Huskers tallied 23 total kills, including five players with more than four. Nebraska experimented with different lineups throughout the set, ending the set with a group that included four freshmen — Murray, Jackson, defensive specialist Laney Choboy, setter Bergen Reilly and Jackson — helping Nebraska finish the set, 25-13.
Set number three saw a total shift in momentum as the Bluejays came out of the break with a different energy than what was seen in the first two sets. Junior setter Kendra Wait’s kill gave Creighton their first lead of the game 3-2. Wait’s play and the Jays' improved serving which saw them earn their first ace of the game and kept Creighton competitive throughout the set. Choboy tallied three aces of her own during the third set, crediting her change in serving mechanics after the game. Despite her play, the team was not as sharp as they had been all match, suffering multiple errors in the set. Junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause scored two kills late to try to cut into the Jay’s lead but ultimately Wait and Creighton were able to take the first set of the year away from the Huskers. Nebraska head coach John Cook praised Wait postgame, even advocating for her to be a first-team all-American.
The final set saw Nebraska start off hot with a 4-1 run, however, Creighton kept fighting and was able to tie the game at eight a piece. Murray then had the highlight of the night with a surprise kill coming after a pass from near the scoring table, increasing the Huskers' lead to 15-10. Beason and Murray would take turns racking up several kills down the stretch until Allick finally scored match point on another highlight kill.
Last year's Nebraska volleyball team had the No. 1 defense in the Big Ten, holding teams to low hitting percentages consistently. This year's team has picked up where they left off as they have held their first five opponents to under a 10% hitting percentage, a record under Cook. Wednesday night began with the Huskers holding the Bluejays to a -.290 clip in the first set, however the rhythm Creighton was able to find in the later sets pushed them to a .109 clip, just barely breaking the streak.
The Huskers ultimately walked away 6-0 on the season, remaining undefeated all-time against the Bluejays. They look ahead to their next match against Long Beach State before a huge matchup with No. 5 Stanford next Tuesday.