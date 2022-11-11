Bass-filled music and “Husker power” chants rang through Bob Devaney Center as Nebraska volleyball prepared to take on its border adversary — the Iowa Hawkeyes. Upon arrival at their seats, every fan was greeted with a “300 consecutive sellouts” towel to commemorate a historic landmark.
The sellout streak dates back to 2001 when Nebraska volleyball played at the 4,000-person capacity NU Coliseum. Even with the move over to the 7,907-seat Devaney Center, the streak has lived on. Husker volleyball continues to hold the record for the longest sellout streak for an NCAA women’s sport.
“It’s really hard to imagine because it’s never done before in women’s sports,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame. The two streaks for the two sports at Nebraska (football and volleyball) — it’s unbelievable.”
The Huskers didn’t take long to distance themselves from the last-place Hawkeyes. Kills from sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein and senior outside hitter Madi Kubik allowed Nebraska to jump out to an early 9-3 lead before Iowa head coach Jim Barnes called his first timeout.
The halt in play wasn’t as effective as the first-year head coach may have hoped. Nebraska kept its foot on the gas as Kubik added another kill on the first rally out of the break.
Nebraska resumed its dominance, extending its lead to 22-13. But a kill from Iowa middle Delaney McSweeney jump-started a three-point Iowa run that forced Cook to burn his own first timeout.
This time, the downtime did the job. Nebraska grabbed the last three points in consecutive fashion to end set one, 25-16.
The second set provided more of a contest early on. After being knotted up 3-3, a fantastic sliding defensive play by senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles sprung the Huskers back into action as they scored the next three points in successive rallies.
The Huskers couldn’t pull away, though. Multiple errors — both serving and hitting — kept the Hawkeye hope alive. Sloppy Nebraska play gave five-straight points to Iowa before a media timeout, which made the score 15-10 in set two.
Breaks in play continued to prove critical all night. After the stoppage, Iowa grabbed two quick points off of kills by McSweeney and senior outside hitter Edina Schmidt but couldn’t hold the momentum. Kills from Kubik and freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson — filling in for a sidelined Bekka Allick — sprung a 10-0 Nebraska run.
With the score now at 22-12, Nebraska needed just three points to close it out, but the Hawkeyes had one more small run in them. Nebraska errors — intertwined with a kill from Iowa senior setter Lily Tessier — brought the score to 24-17. But a kill from sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause put the Hawkeyes to bed.
With the environment buzzing, set three recommenced in a big way. Nebraska opened the set on a 10-2 run — behind kills from Kubik, Hord, Lauenstein and sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst — which forced an Iowa timeout.
The domination didn’t stop there.
Later in the set, freshman defensive specialist Maisie Boesinger subbed in. Her service immediately spearheaded a 4-0 run with help from Krause, who added two kills during that span. Iowa grabbed a lone point before senior setter Nicklin Hames, another gifted server, took her turn behind the line.
With help from Iowa’s miscues, Nebraska finished the match on an eight-point run, ending the set 25-7. Batenhorst added three kills and two blocks during that stretch.
“We talked about especially in the third set how we needed to finish strong,” Hames said postgame. “They (Iowa) had been going on runs in the first and second between 12 and 16, and I think coach challenged her (Batenhorst). She really stepped up and took some huge swings off the block and it shifted the momentum."
Nebraska controlled the match from start to finish, and the stats showed it.
Individually, Kubik provided 12 kills — a match-high — on 25 attacks, good enough for a .400 hitting percentage. Lauenstein added 11 kills of her own on a .500 hitting percentage. Hames commanded the Huskers all night as she dished out a match-high 25 assists with nine digs.
As a team, the Huskers hit .305 and held the Hawkeyes to a staggering -.070. A big reason for this was the play by sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Rodriguez — who tends to be the quiet “MVP” every match — put her talents on full display Friday night.
Rodriguez added just 17 digs, but each was unforgettable. The sophomore, a first-team All-American last season, flew around the back line and made the breathtaking plays that Huskers fans have become accustomed to.
Nebraska will now look ahead to its rematch with conference-leading No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday. Last year, the Huskers lost in three sets to the Buckeyes, 25-27, 21-25, 23-25. This year, the dual in Columbus could decide the future Big Ten champ.