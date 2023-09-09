Nebraska was able to improve its record to 7-0 as they added in their sixth sweep of the season against Long Beach State.
John Cook’s prestigious squad faced off against Tyler Hildebrand’s Long Beach State volleyball squad. Hildebrand, a product of the Cook coaching tree and an assistant on the 2017 championship team, was welcomed back to Devaney Center with an eruption of cheers and applause from the Nebraska faithful.
“This is really so emotional for me to come here,” Hildebrand said postgame. “The people, the place and the fans. It means so much when the crowd cheers for their own.”
Despite the familiar face, the Huskers once again took care of business and posted a team .393 hit percentage. Freshman setter Bergen Reilly had 32 assists, while freshman outside hitter Harper Murray and junior outside hitter Merritt Beason combined for 19 kills.
“One thing that’s been big for us is our consistency, we have not had this huge roller coaster,” Reilly said postgame.
Early in the first set Nebraska’s defense and front-line were strong as they held Long Beach State’s hitting percentage to .000. Beason had two kills early to make the score 11-6. It seemed the Huskers were their own worst enemy as they posted six service errors that kept Long Beach State within punching distance.
The Beach were starting to gain momentum as they cut the lead to four at 20-16, but Murray calmly reminded everyone in the arena why she is one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten as she recorded a kill to cut off their blood supply. Beason poured in six kills to wash away Long Beach State and Reilly continued to show off her prolific setting ability as she recorded 13 assists.
Nebraska won the first set 25-18 with a hitting percentage of .425, while they held Long Beach State to a .000 hitting percentage.
The second set started off with the Huskers in control as they got off to a 9-3 start, before Hildebrand called for a timeout. The adjustments proved to be no good as Nebraska had dug their feet and went on a 11-1 run to extend their lead to 20-4. The Beach strung together some points off of two errors and two kills, but the Huskers were able to hold them off to win the set 25-8.
The Huskers’ defense was once again a factor as they recorded four blocks and lowered Long Beach State’s hitting percentage to -.267.
Through the first two sets, Beason and Murray combined for 15 of Nebraska’s 27 kills.
The third set did not start off in favor of the Huskers as the Beach got off to a 4-1 start.
Sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst’s two quick kills and an attack error by Long Beach State knotted them up at 4-4.
Throughout the match,The Beach started to show glimpses of the squad that managed to upset Texas in their first week of play.
The Huskers went on a 5-0 run to force the set in their direction at 19-15. Nebraska seemed to have a clear path to the end, but Long Beach State’s resolve proved strong as they were able to record four kills and two attack errors to cut the score to 23-22.
The Huskers were able to get by unscathed in the final set as Batenhorst delivered a kill and The Beach committed an attack error to give Nebraska the 25-21 victory.
On Tuesday, Nebraska will have to deal with one of their biggest tests yet as they face off against No. 5 Stanford.
“I think [the key] it’s just playing with a lot of confidence and knowing what we can do,” Beason said postgame. “Just going into the match like it’s another game.”