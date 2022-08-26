Nebraska volleyball showed Friday evening why they were ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls as the Huskers swept Tulsa 25-15, 25-12, 25-13.
Despite starting off the match with a few service errors and uncommon mistakes, the new women seemed to get more comfortable on the court. As for some of the returners, they didn’t need much time to shake off the rust. That was especially true for sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein who came out firing with nine kills in the first set whilst hitting at .750 clip.
“Whitney has been on a mission all summer,” head coach John Cook said postgame. “She is definitely more comfortable than she was last year.”
Lauenstein finished the game with a team-high 15 kills at a very efficient .429 hitting percentage.
But Lauenstein wasn’t the only Husker who turned heads tonight. Senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, a Penn State transfer, both showed they can help lead this team through the season.
Kubik finished with 14 kills (.414), eight digs, and three blocks. Hord added eight kills at a team-high .538 hitting percentage while also providing five blocks.
Hord, a fifth year senior, talked about how she has tried to take on a leadership role, especially with freshman Maggie Mendelson, her fellow middle blocker.
“She doesn’t play like a freshman,” Hord said. “None of them do.”
Mendelson got off to a rocky start in the first set, but showed flashes of her potential. In the second set, she had a solo block, then back-to-back kills which helped put the set out of reach for a demoralized Tulsa team.
“Maggie was really nervous,” Cook said.“The most nervous she’s ever been. But, she went out there and made some plays today in both games.”
Having two games in one day won’t be a normal occurrence, but it definitely showed the overall depth of this team. Half of the starters from the first game didn’t start in the second game and the Huskers still repeated their dominance after beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi this morning, also in straight sets.
One major storyline has been senior Nicklin Hames’ position change. For the last four years, she has started at setter for almost every single game. Now, as a fifth-year senior, she has been utilized in more of a defensive specialist role.
There has been speculation that Cook might try a two-setter lineup, especially with performances like the one junior Anni Evans put forth today (36 assists and 10 digs), but he shot it down very quickly post game.
“I won’t consider a two-setter offense… at least not now,” Cook said. “....It would take some of our really talented back row players off the court.”
After two games and two different lineups, Cook said that he still doesn’t know what the lineup is for tomorrow.
“I’m going to sleep on it, watch the video, and decide at some point tomorrow,” Cook said postgame.
Nebraska will attempt to continue the momentum they built today when they take on Pepperdine at 7 p.m. on Saturday night to finish off the tournament.