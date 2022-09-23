Coming off a dominant performance against No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday, the Huskers picked up right where they left off. Nebraska swept Michigan State (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) in its first match of conference play this season.
The first set was extremely smooth for the Huskers — even with senior setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames out for the second consecutive match. Nebraska dominated early on, led by senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein. The Huskers battled through Michigan State’s blocking to hit an extremely efficient .379, on their way to a 25-15 first set win.
The second set started in a similar fashion. Nebraska took an early lead, but Michigan State stayed afloat behind its defense at the net. As the set moved on, it got sloppy with multiple errors from both teams – serving and hitting. Nebraska started to pull it together, and the Devaney Center crowd seemed to affect the Spartans. After Michigan State cut its deficit to three early on, a quick Husker resurgence grew the lead to six, making the score 20-14. Michigan State seemed to settle down in the latter half of the second set, but Nebraska kept its foot on the peddle. Two kills and a block from Allick put the cherry on top for the Huskers as they took set two, 25-19.
The Huskers rode their momentum into the third set, as they jumped out to a 9-5 lead behind a kill from sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause. However, a huge block gave the Spartans new life as they cut the deficit to a single point.
As a senior leader does, Kubik took control of the match with three straight kills, moving the score to 15-11. This ignited a fire in the rest of the Huskers and the sellout crowd. A huge roar from the fans signified a change of momentum for the Huskers.
Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord subbed in for the first time in set three and it became clear the Huskers wanted to get her involved. Sophomore setter Kennedi Orr set Hord three times in the first rally, which eventually ended in a Hord kill.
Just as Nebraska was trying to put the match away, service errors gave the Spartans some hope. A quick 6-0 Spartan run tied the set up, 22-22.
After a stoppage in play, Allick and fellow freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson secured back-to-back kills to give the Huskers life when they desperately needed it.
After a Michigan State point, the match would finish in a predictable way, with a Kubik kill. The Huskers held on and took set three, 25-23.
Kubik finished with a team-high 14 kills on 33 attacks. Including Kubik, six players finished with five kills or more. Allick, Mendelson, Krause and Hord had six each and Lauenstein posted five. The Huskers hit .224 as a team, declining in the second and third sets after hitting at a .379 clip in set one.
The Huskers ninth win of the 2022 season was the 800th career win for longtime Husker head coach John Cook as he continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume. Athletic director Trev Alberts presented Cook with a commemorative belt buckle after the win.
“A very meaningful gift for something I don’t care about,” Cook said postgame. “That will be very meaningful to me and I will really cherish that.”
Junior setter Anni Evans, who has only been with the program for a fraction of Cook’s 800 wins, described how much the team wanted this for their head coach.
“It was super cool to be a part of this benchmark… It was really awesome to share this moment with him,” Evans said postgame. “He’s one of the best of all time.”
The No. 3 Huskers, now 9-1, look to continue their hot streak as they play the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday night, taking on their highest-ranked opponent yet in No. 7 Ohio State. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.