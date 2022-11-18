After its loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, Nebraska volleyball traveled to Iowa City for the second half of its home-and-home series with the Hawkeyes this season.
This match rang the same tune as their previous matchup on November 11.
The Huskers took a little while to get their rhythm back as the opening set started 6-5 after a kill from Iowa’s Kiana Schmidt, but a surprise substitution for Nebraska started a timely run.
Sophomore setter Kennedi Orr — who played the last two sets against Ohio State in place of junior setter Anni Evans — took the court for the first time in the match on the second rotation of the 6-2 lineup. With her and sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause on the court, the Huskers began a 7-0 run to grab an early 13-5 advantage. Iowa tried to claw back with a 4-0 run of its own later on in the set, but Nebraska’s offense kept on moving.
Three Kubik kills in the last six Husker points pushed Nebraska to set one win.
As set two began, Iowa head coach Jim Barnes made some evident adjustments. The Hawkeyes began to serve short and tip over the Husker blocks which gave them their first lead of the match, 7-5.
This run quickly subsided as an Iowa error sandwiched by two Krause kills gave Nebraska the lead again, 8-7, but Iowa wasn’t ready to go away. The teams alternated points again before a 3-0 Husker burst — helped by two kills from Kubik and one from sophomore outside Whitney Lauenstein — forced Iowa to burn a timeout.
As they came out of the timeout, the Hawkeyes battled back with a 3-0 sprint of their own which tied the set 13-13. But a 4-1 run by the Huskers shifted the momentum in their direction once again.
Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick started to do it all for the Huskers at the end of set two. She produced a block, a kill and an assist on a Krause kill which pushed Nebraska's lead to 22-16.
Krause continued her strong night with another kill before Lauenstein and senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord teamed up for a block that gave Nebraska set point. On the consecutive rally, sophomore outside Ally Batenhorst swung for the set-clinching kill, but the Hawkeyes challenged the call. After a quick replay, the point stood and Nebraska took set two, 25-17.
Nebraska started the third set extremely hot, led by senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles. She spearheaded an impressive stretch with an ace, back-row kill and a couple diving plays in the back line, which gave Nebraska a 6-1 lead.
Iowa grabbed two kills of their own shortly after and a few rallies later, it started to bring itself back with a 5-1 run bolstered by three Nebraska errors.
The score sat at 11-8 Huskers, but kills from three sophomore outside hitters — Lauenstein, Krause and Batenhorst — kickstarted a dominant 14-6 finish by the Big Red. The final two points of set three came on back-to-back kills by Batenhorst.
Kubik ended with a match-high 13 kills on a .400 hitting percentage. Batenhorst added 11 kills in one of her better performances of the season. Krause was the last player with double-digit kills in the match, as she concluded the night with 10 on an impressive .471 hitting percentage.
As a team, Nebraska out-hit Iowa .344 to .106. The Hawkeyes struggled mightily in the serving department as they had nine service errors, compared to the Huskers' four.
Nebraska moves to 37-0 in its all-time series against their state neighbor before they head back home to Lincoln for their matchup with No. 19 Purdue on Sunday.