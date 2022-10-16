In just its second home match in its last six outings, Nebraska volleyball defeated Northwestern in straight sets (25-23, 25-16, 25-18) to remain a perfect 8-0 in conference play.
The match marked the Huskers’ 13th sweep of the season and fourth consecutive, as well as the return of former Husker and current Wildcats’ senior libero Megan Miller, who transferred in 2020. During starting lineup introductions, Miller was met with amicable applause from fans.
Senior setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames made her second appearance since she exited in Nebraska’s match against Stanford. Hames, sidelined with a back injury since the mid-September match, had the opportunity to watch the progress made by her team.
“Just the growth and the ability to move on to the next point. I feel like that’s been huge for us… We’ve really developed a lot of connections and trust and grit,” Hames said postgame.
The Huskers’ first point came from a kill by senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, who leads the team in the category. The lead was short-lived as an early service error, a recurring theme for Nebraska, evened the score at 1-1. In the early points of the set, the Huskers were out of sorts. Significant communication errors led to a 3-0 Northwestern scoring run and a 7-4 lead, before it was ended by a net violation.
The Wildcats’ front row caused uncharacteristic struggles for Nebraska, which had a difficult time digging the Wildcats’ swings and responding to their tips. Searching for life late in the first set, the Huskers challenged a Northwestern point and sought a four-hit violation. Although the challenge was unsuccessful, sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst immediately responded with two kills to help Nebraska compose a 4-0 scoring run which gave it a 20-18 lead.
Service errors proved contagious yet again as both sides exchanged three straight in the last six points of the set. In total, Nebraska recorded three service errors in the first set, while Northwestern tallied four of its own. The first set ended as it began – a Kubik kill. Playing from behind at various points in the first set, the Huskers were able to rally and win 25-23, hitting at a clip of .289. With three kills on seven swings, Batenhorst led with a clip of .429 and added one block.
Sparked by a Wildcats’ service error, Nebraska jumped to an early 4-1 lead in the second set. Following an immediate 4-0 scoring run by the Huskers, Northwestern expended its first timeout. With already one road upset over a top-10 opponent, Minnesota, the Wildcats refused to go down easy. Facing a 15-10 deficit, Northwestern strung together a 3-0 scoring run to only trail by two points. Despite the Wildcats’ best effort, Nebraska cleaned up its play and dominated the remainder of the set. The second set featured only one lead change and one tie. After taking the lead 2-1, the Huskers did not trail again.t.
Four Nebraska players reached over five kills by the end of the set – Kubik with eight, Batenhorst with seven, and sophomore outside hitters Whitney Lauenstein and Lindsay Krause with six. The Huskers’ defense proved to overwhelm Northwestern who hit .000 in the second set, a steep decline from its .283 in the first. The service line was much cleaner for Nebraska as it recorded only one service error in the entire set. The Huskers were able to take advantage of the Wildcats’ three service errors in the second, winning 25-16.
The first set was the toughest and closest set for Nebraska. But once the Huskers captured momentum at the end of it – they refused to let go.
Similarly to the second set, the beginning of the third was decisively in Nebraska’s favor as it jumped out to an 8-4 lead. Still, Northwestern would not go away quietly. Rallying back to tie the set at 10-10, the Wildcats responded nearly point-for-point with the Huskers.
Lauenstein recorded back-to-back service aces leading to another 3-0 scoring run for the Huskers, along with a 15-12 lead. Entering the match, Lauenstein led the team with 15 aces. Service aces have been relatively few and far between as Nebraska’s 66 are outweighed by 146 service errors.
Leading 20-15 in the third, Hames moved to ninth all-time in service aces at Nebraska with 120, passing former middle blocker Allison Weston, who played from 1992-1995. Recording six kills in the third set alone, freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick ended the set and the match with a kill, giving the Huskers a 25-18 win.
Postgame, Nebraska head coach John Cook emphasized the usage of the middle blockers heading into the third set. Even with the Huskers’ 6-2 scheme, getting their middle blockers involved in the offense has been difficult. In the third set of Sunday’s match, however, it was a middle blocker who took control. Allick recorded a clip of .571, which led the team, with nine kills on 14 swings and one block.
Capitalizing on the Wildcats’ service errors proved significant for Nebraska. Of Northwestern’s nine service errors, the Huskers followed with scores after seven of them. Winning at the service line will continue to be important for Nebraska, who tallied only five service errors – tying its season low. The Huskers also recorded four service aces, with Hames and Lauenstein each recording two.
Even with a slow start, Nebraska displayed its ability to rally and outlast its opponents.
“It’s hard to play great every single day. What I’m really proud of our group for doing is just kind of leaning into that weirdness and un-comfiness… and just leaning on each other and bringing our own energy,” Kubik said postgame.
Five Huskers finished with over six kills – Allick, Kubik and Lauenstein with nine each, Batenhorst with eight and Krause with six.
As the sole undefeated team in conference play, Nebraska will begin another slate of road matches, the first of three coming against No. 9 Purdue on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.