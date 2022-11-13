No. 4 Nebraska was outperformed in almost every statistical category while taking on No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.
The Huskers were outhit .254 to .168 and out-dug 101-86. However, it was the 13 service errors that were ultimately the nail in the coffin. The Buckeyes pulled through to take the four-set victory (29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25) and overtake Nebraska for first place in the Big Ten.
Ohio State jumped ahead first, taking an early 7-3 lead in the opening set. Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst ripped together three kills en route to a 4-0 Husker run to tie the score at 9. It was a back-and-forth battle throughout as the first set included 16 ties. The Buckeyes surged late, going on a 3-0 run to take an 18-15 lead. The Huskers responded with a 3-0 of their own to tie it at 19.
An Ohio State kill gave the Buckeyes a 24-22 lead and forced Nebraska to take a timeout. The Huskers refused to give in. An ace serve by freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick tied it at 24-24. Both Nebraska and Ohio State proved in set one why they are two of the best teams in the country. Tied atop the Big Ten standings, the ending lived up to expectations. The teams traded sideouts, and it took multiple extra points to finish the set. The Buckeyes pulled through in the end, securing the final two points, and took the 31-29 win.
After dropping a hard-fought first set, Nebraska came out firing. The Huskers put together the largest lead by either side as they pulled ahead 8-2. The Buckeyes bounced back with a 4-0 run to tie it at 12 apiece.
A 3-0 run by Ohio State gave it a 16-15 advantage and forced the Huskers to call a timeout. The Buckeyes continued to roll late as they took a 21-18 lead on yet another three-point stretch. OSU won three out of the last four rallies to take the 25-21 win in set two and go up 2-0 in the match.
The Buckeyes’ momentum carried into set three as a 5-0 run gave them a 6-2 advantage and forced Nebraska to call an early timeout. Ohio State continued to cruise, jumping ahead 13-8. A pair of kills and a Buckeye service error gave the Huskers a 3-0 run, and they trimmed the lead to 15-17. It was tight late as both sides refused to relent. Sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein came up clutch for Nebraska, recording an ace and a kill on back-to-back rallies to give the Huskers set point at 24-22 and force the Buckeyes to call a timeout.
A service error out of the timeout trimmed the Nebraska lead to 24-23 and made head coach John Cook call a timeout of his own. Similar to set one, set three went back and forth throughout. Once again, it went into extra points. On the verge of getting swept, the Huskers rallied. Senior setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames came up when needed most. She fired up an ace to give Nebraska the 28-26 win. The call originally went to Ohio State, but a challenge by Cook showed the Buckeyes did not get the ball up, giving the point to Nebraska to force a fourth set.
Ohio State came back to life in set four, springing ahead 7-2. The Buckeyes continued to heat up as a 4-0 run gave them a 12-5 lead and forced the Huskers to call a timeout. Ohio State continued to roll as it took a 19-9 lead.
Nebraska didn’t back down just yet. The Huskers put together a 4-0 run to cut the lead to 19-13. It was all Buckeyes down the stretch, though. Crucial service errors late haunted Nebraska, as Ohio State ended the match on a 4-0 run to take the 25-16 victory.
Batenhorst led the way offensively for the Huskers, tying her season-high 15 kills. Senior outside hitter Madi Kubik wasn’t far behind, recording 14 kills. Rounding out the kill category was Lauenstein who finished with 12. Defensively for Nebraska, sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez led the way with 24 digs in the match. Right behind was Hames who added 21.
With the loss, Nebraska falls to 22-3 overall and 14-2 in the Big Ten. The Huskers will end the regular season with three straight games at home, the first of which comes against Purdue. First serve is set for noon Sunday and will be televised on BTN.
These next three matches will be pivotal for Nebraska. The Huskers currently sit in third place in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Wisconsin. They’ll take on the Badgers and No. 9 Minnesota to close out Big Ten play on Thanksgiving weekend.