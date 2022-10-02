No. 3 Nebraska was challenged on Sunday afternoon at Maryland but prevailed for a 3-1 victory.
It was a battle as the Huskers were held to .099 hitting, their lowest hitting percentage since a sweep over Louisville on Sept. 18, 2021. It was just the third time in four seasons that the Huskers have failed to reach the .100 mark.
Nebraska was able to overcome that obstacle by holding Maryland to .046 hitting and winning the serving battle with seven aces to just five errors. They pulled through to win a hard-fought four-set match with scores of 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, and 25-22.
Maryland came out firing in the first set and took an early 7-2 lead. Nebraska then went on cruise control with a 9-0 run to take an 11-7 lead. The run included three Terrapin errors and two aces by Lauenstein. The Huskers' lead continued to grow as an ace by sophomore setter Kennedi Orr gave them a 17-10 advantage. Maryland responded with a 3-0 run on back-to-back kills to cut the lead to 20-15, forcing a Nebraska timeout. Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick and Orr teamed up for a block to give the Huskers set point at 24-18. Another 3-0 run by Maryland trimmed Nebraska’s lead to 24-18, but a Terrapin error soiled the comeback attempt and gave the Huskers a 25-18 set one win.
The second set was much closer than the first as the teams traded side-outs throughout. Maryland once again took the lead early going up 5-2 on a 3-0 run. Sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause came up big in set three as she hammered down one of her four kills of the set to tie it at 9-9.
Back-to-back attack errors resulted in a 3-0 run for Nebraska and a 17-13 Husker edge. It looked like Nebraska would run away with set two on a kill from senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord that put the Huskers up 24-18, but Maryland had other ideas. The Terrapins pieced together four straight blocks to go along with an Orr service error. This cut the lead to 24-23, but a crucial attack error gave the 25-23 set win, and a 2-0 lead in the match, to the Huskers.
Maryland went up early in the third set, but this time they didn’t look back. The Terrapins took an early 8-4 lead and never trailed after. Midway through the set, the match was close as neither side could string much together, but a late Maryland run forced a Nebraska timeout as they trailed 20-16. The Huskers gained some momentum late after three straight Maryland hitting errors cut the lead to 21-20. Nebraska followed with some crucial mistakes of its own, recording three errors at the end of the set, one being on set-point, to give the Terrapins a 25-21 win in set three, forcing a fourth set.
In the fourth set, the Huskers took their turn at grabbing an early lead. They went up 7-3 in the final set, recording three blocks during the run. After a few back-and-forth plays, Maryland junior outside hitter Sam Csire pounded her 14th kill of the match to cut the Nebraska lead to 12-9. Back-to-back attack errors by the Terrapins, though, prompted a timeout as the Husker lead grew to 17-11. Allick came up clutch for Nebraska late as she hammered two kills to give her team a 21-15 lead. Maryland bounced back late with a 5-0 run off a block and a kill, but it was the Huskers who came through in the end as Lauenstein and Hord teamed up for two straight blocks to hand Nebraska the 25-22 win in set four and a 3-1 match victory.
Lauenstein led the way for the Huskers, recording 11 kills on the day. She also added seven digs, six blocks, and four aces. Allick was the most efficient Husker hitter as she finished the match with nine kills on a .571 hitting percentage. Senior outside hitter Madi Kubik also had nine kills. On the defensive side, Hord led the way with nine blocks. Sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez finished with 19 digs, junior setter Anni Evans had 19 assists and Orr added 18.
The Huskers improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten with the win. Nebraska continues its four-game road stretch as it takes on Michigan State on Thursday at 7:00 pm and Michigan on Saturday at 6:00 pm.