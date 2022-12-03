Nebraska volleyball defeated Kansas in four sets (25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 26-24) in its final home match of the season. The victory marked the Huskers’ 11th straight year advancing to the regional round of the tournament.
In the 2021 tournament, the unranked Jayhawks mounted an upset against No. 20 Creighton before exiting in the third round at the hands of a Pittsburgh sweep. This year, however, the result was not the same.
The Huskers’ senior setter Nicklin Hames returned to the starting lineup in the match against the Jayhawks. Hames missed the first-round match against Delaware State, which Nebraska won in three sets. While Hames returned, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles remained sidelined as a result of her season-ending injury.
“It’s really hard to sit on the sideline and not be able to help, so I was really excited when I finally got the news that I could help and participate,” Hames said postgame.
The Delaware State match had a litany of fresh faces such as freshmen libero Maisie Boesiger, middle blocker Maggie Mendelson and outsider hitter Hayden Kubik — the younger sister of outgoing senior outside hitter Madi Kubik. Kansas’ senior opposite hitter Anezka Szabo, who played for the Huskers from 2017-19, made her return to the Devaney Center and received a warm welcome.
The applause from Husker fans vanished once the match began and Szabo scored the first point with a kill, quickly turning from old friend to current foe. Nebraska showcased its defensive prowess with an early 3-0 scoring run, which featured blocks by freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick and sophomore outside hitters Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause. The Huskers did not have a monopoly on early scoring runs, though, as Kansas responded with a 3-0 scoring run of its own.
Within the first 20 points of the first set, both teams posted one service ace and two service errors. Errors committed by both teams defined the first set. Nebraska tallied three service errors and six hitting errors, while recording 10 kills for a hitting percentage of .143. The Jayhawks had five service errors and 10 hitting errors, while only notching two kills and a hitting percentage of -.250. Despite a disorganized performance, the Huskers' defense posted 17 digs and four blocks to keep Kansas’ offense, which has a hitting percentage of .252 on the season, at bay.
Nebraska’s middle blockers were quiet in the first set as Allick recorded one kill on one swing and senior Kaitlyn Hord recorded zero on three swings with two hitting errors. It was not until early in the second set that Hord, whose clip was -.667, tallied a kill. The Huskers’ first-set hangover lingered well into the second set as they traded points with the Jayhawks. They found themselves out of system more often than not.
“I think this is one of those times where I think it’s really easy for someone in my position to shy away from it, or I could grow and grow into a whole new level,” Allick said postgame.
The tight nature of the second set was in stark contrast to the first, which, albeit a Nebraska win, was anything but a dominant outing. At the heart of the set, the sleeping giants that are the Huskers’ domineering middle blockers awoke, as Allick posted back-to-back kills. Her second kill catalyzed a 5-0 scoring run to give Nebraska a 17-13 lead — the largest by either team in the set. Throughout the duration of the scoring run, Allick added two kills to her total.
Kansas could not overcome the deficit, despite late set efforts, and dropped the second set by a much closer margin than it did the first, 25-16. The Jayhawks and Huskers each added two blocks to their totals and significantly improved their hitting percentages. Kansas hit nearly .500 better for a clip of .237 in the second set, while Nebraska nearly tripled its own for a clip of .385. Both teams doubled their dig totals and served pancakes to flash their respective defensive abilities to keep the ball in play.
The Jayhawks fought to avoid the sweep and opened the early portion of the third set with a 4-0 scoring run which featured two service aces by sophomore outside hitter/libero Caroline Bien. Her efforts helped them take an 8-5 lead over the Huskers. In a reversal of roles, Nebraska found itself down by as many as five points and trailed Kansas 17-12 in the middle of the set. Though the Huskers were inconsistent at various points throughout the first two sets, neither was comparable to the third. A late 4-0 scoring run put the Jayhawks ahead 21-15, which proved too much for Nebraska to overcome. In part thanks to its defense, which held the Huskers to a hitting percentage of .132 and recorded three blocks, Kansas claimed the third set and successfully avoided the sweep — garnering momentum as the match entered the fourth set. The defense was complemented by the Jayhawks’ offense, which, led by freshman outside hitter Rhian Swanson’s six kills, recorded a hitting percentage of .310.
Like her younger counterpart, Hord made her own noise in the fourth set. In a sequence of block, kill, block, Hord led Nebraska on a 3-0 scoring run to take a 9-6 lead, force a Kansas timeout and recapture momentum. During a tight stretch in the latter half of the set, an element that has been crucial for the Huskers finally awoke — the crowd.
“[Kansas] made us dig really deep and our fans dig really deep. The crowd was electric tonight,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame.
With over 8,000 red-clad onlookers, the Nebraska faithful did all they could to spur energy and enthusiasm into a team looking to stave off an upset. Their efforts paid off, as Krause ended the match with a kill and put the final nail in the coffin of the Jayhawks’ postseason run.
“That last swing, [Krause] was fearless…,” Hames said of Krause’s performance.“That’s what we ask of her and I think she’s a huge competitor and shines in those moments.”
Krause led the Huskers with 13 kills on 28 swings and a hitting percentage of .357 and added two blocks and four digs. Madi Kubik and Batenhorst joined her and recorded double-digit kills — each with 10. Despite hitting .232, Nebraska managed to stave off the upset and win what quickly manifested into a war of attrition.
The Huskers move on to the third round and will face the winner of Arkansas versus Oregon in Louisville.