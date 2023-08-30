92,003 fans were in attendance on a beautiful night at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday to witness Nebraska volleyball sweep Omaha (25-14, 25-14, 25-13).
This broke three attendance records for a women’s sporting event, shattering the previous NCAA Volleyball record of 18,755, while also surpassing the American and world records. The previous world record at a women’s sporting event was 91,648.
The Huskers have still yet to drop a set this season, as they have swept all four teams they have played so far. Nebraska has also held every opponent’s hitting percentage below a .100 clip, as the Mavericks only had a -.080 clip on the night. While the Huskers’ defense was a big part of this, weather factors likely played a role as well.
“The wind on one side was blowing into our faces, and then on the other side it was blowing away from us,” junior libero Lexi Rodriguez said postgame. “We kind of had to adjust to not hitting it as hard on one side and then kind of hitting it harder going into the wind.”
The tunnel walk, the fireworks and the screaming fans all around the court gave the game the feel of a Husker football game, but even bigger.
Nebraska came ready to play in front of the record-breaking crowd. After the first set started off tied 4-4, the Huskers went on a 6-0 run, igniting the crowd early on. Back-and-forth scoring led to a score of 15-8 at the first timeout. Nebraska was able to keep the momentum, as they ended up taking the set 25-14.
The second set had a very similar feel to it, as the Huskers started the set off the exact same way with a 6-0 run by Nebraska after a 4-4 start. The set also ended with a score of 25-14. After the second set, the attendance record was announced. When it was revealed that the Huskers had broken the world record, the stadium was exponentially louder for the rest of the night.
“Of course I was stressed out about playing in the wind, but I think the biggest thing is that women's sports are a big deal here,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame. “They got to experience what the men get to experience on the same level as all the greatest football teams that have played here. We just got to experience it maybe in some ways even more because of how the crowd interacted and the students on the field.”
The third set saw the Huskers’ best start to a set, getting out to an early 6-2 lead after a service ace by Rodriguez. Two different 5-0 runs later by Nebraska helped complete the sweep with a final set score of 25-13. The Huskers ended the match with a hitting percentage of .262 with freshman middle blocker Andi Jackson leading the game with eight kills.
After the game, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts thanked Husker Nation for making the night possible before capping the historic night off with a firework show and drone display.
“We took a chance by playing in Memorial Stadium to go for the record and break it,” Cook said postgame. “So now we made a statement to everybody else how important volleyball is here.”
Nebraska will be back in action on Sunday at Kansas State, looking to continue its perfect streak.