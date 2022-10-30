Nebraska defeated Maryland (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), to get back on track just three days after being defeated in straight sets by No. 5 Wisconsin.
The match was the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first contest, the Huskers managed a four-set victory in College Park, Maryland. Saturday’s match not only constituted a rematch, but a showcase of two of the nation’s best defenses.
Despite starting sluggishly against the Badgers only days earlier, Nebraska wasted little time setting a tone in the first set. Sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein scored the first point for the Huskers with a ____. With a narrow 3-2 lead early in the set, the Huskers went on a quick 3-0 scoring run that was ended by a kill from Maryland middle blocker Anastasia Russ.
Contrary to their performance in Madison, everything clicked, offensively and defensively, for the Huskers. Nebraska proved why it is the nation’s best defense, in terms of opponent hitting percentage, in a myriad of ways. The Huskers’ presence at the net aided them in blocking Maryland’s attacks. For two consecutive points, sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause and freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick paired together for double blocks. The tandem recorded three double-blocks in the first set alone — half of the team’s first-set total.
Nebraska’s ability to dig the ball, led by one of the nation’s best in sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez, was also present early. The Huskers recorded 19 digs in the first set. Rodriguez led with five, followed by senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and senior setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames, who each had four. In the first set, the Terrapins were held to a hitting percentage of .050.
Nebraska’s offensive performance amounted to a first-set clip of .219 with only four attack errors and two hitters over .200 — Lauenstein and Kubik at .273 and .286, respectively.
“All of us went all out. We just swung for the fences, ‘cause you have nothing to lose at that point,” Lauenstein said postgame.
In similar fashion, the second set started favorably for the Huskers. The set began with an immediate 3-0 scoring run and lead for Nebraska. Two of the first three points came via double-blocks by Lauenstein and senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord. After managing a quick 4-0 scoring run, the Huskers recorded just their second service error of the set and third of the match. The mistake was immediately absolved with an 8-0 scoring run. While Nebraska recorded two service errors in the set — one more than it committed in the first set — it added four service aces. Kubik was responsible for two of those, which occurred back-to-back.
The Huskers’ defensive efforts persisted through the match as they stifled Maryland to a hitting percentage of -.083 in the second set and added two blocks and 10 digs. Offensively, they doubled their own hitting percentage to .440.
The beginning of the third set, like the first two, was all Nebraska. It opened with a 5-0 scoring run and a continuation of double-blocks featuring Hord, Kubik and Lauenstein. After the Huskers accrued a 10-4 lead, freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson entered the game and immediately recorded her first kill of the match. Mendelson, who is also a member of Nebraska’s women’s basketball team, was not the only young member of the team earning time on the court. Joining her was freshman defensive specialist/libero Maisie Boesiger who checked in and immediately recorded a dig. Late in the third set, Maryland closed the gap to one point, trailing 17-18 despite the set beginning with a commanding 12-4 Husker lead. Out of a Nebraska timeout, fans produced the energy the home team needed to ultimately close out the set and notch the sweep.
While the Huskers hit at a middling clip of .184 in the final set, their defense did not waver. Nebraska added four blocks, 17 digs and held Maryland to .000 in the set.
The Huskers’ offense prevailed against the Terrapins’ strong defense. Three hitters — Lauenstein, Krause and Allick — each recorded seven kills. Another three — sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, Kubik and Hord — each recorded five kills. Batenhorst led with a hitting percentage of .482. In the match, Nebraska recorded an overall hitting percentage of .263.
“We’ve got people who can kill the ball if we can get them the ball,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “That’s a pretty balanced attack right there.”
Nebraska also won at the service line, preventing any service aces from Maryland, while serving six aces of its own.
The Huskers were a much different team than they were in Wednesday’s loss at Wisconsin — showing improvements in serve-receive, serving and passing. They also won the blocking battle, edging the Terrapins with 12 blocks to five.
Nebraska’s upcoming slate of matches features a home match against Indiana and a road match against Northwestern — two teams that are establishing reputations for playing spoiler. They also provide opportunities to continue to rebuild momentum against unranked foes. The Huskers will have to set a strong tone in these matches to begin the final month of conference play and stave off any upsets. Winning must-win matches like these will be crucial as Nebraska's conference play will end with three-straight top-15 opponents — No. 12 Purdue, No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota.
The Huskers next match will be against the Hoosiers on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.