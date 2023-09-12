No. 4 Nebraska defeated No. 5 Stanford on Tuesday for the first time since 2008, adding a big win against a top-five opponent.
The Huskers took control of the match early and never looked back, blasting powerful kills all night long. Freshman outside hitter Harper Murray had one of her best games of the season with 12 kills, three service aces, six digs, and four blocks to help lead the Huskers to victory. Head coach John Cook’s squad was firing on all cylinders defensively as they had 38 digs and 11 blocks.
Stanford jumped out to a 6-3 lead early in the first set. Nebraska then strung together a kill and capitalized off of two attack errors to knot up the score at 6-6. It was after this that both sides finally started to string together some good runs.
After each side took turns trading points, Murray strung together two back-to-back service aces to claim the lead for the Huskers and give them the edge at 15-14.
The Cardinal continued to keep up with Nebraska, but sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick and the frontline proved to be a problem for Stanford. Key blocks late in the first set helped create some separation from the Cardinal. Allick recorded two kills late in the set, but it was junior outside hitter Merritt Beason who delivered the set-clinching kill and a 25-23 victory
The second set was the best set for the Huskers as they dominated throughout. Nebraska started their second outing down 2-1 but quickly went on an 11-3 run to put itself up 12-5. Stanford put up a fight down the stretch, but it was smooth sailing for the Huskers as they won the set 25-16.
They recorded a hitting percentage of .696 and held the Cardinal hitting percentage to .192 in the second. Murray was the star of the set, recording seven kills.
Stanford came prepared in the third set where they claimed a 6-4 lead early. Fortunately for Nebraska, they were able to capitalize off of Stanford’s service errors and stayed afloat early on. The two teams each traded blows as there were 11 ties and four lead changes. In the end, it was Stanford who prevailed as they went on an 8-2 run to force a fourth set.
Nebraska piled up four service errors and three attack errors to post a match-low hitting percentage of .167.
Set number four started off as another tug-o-war match. The Cardinal struggled to keep the ball up in the middle of the floor while the Huskers were able to grab the rope they needed. While Stanford was lapsing, Nebraska’s backline and frontline defense were doing their job just like they had been all season. The Cardinal had key opportunities to work their way back into the set and were unable to capitalize thanks to the defense
Stanford managed to stifle up a late run, but freshman middle blocker Andi Jackson fired a kill into the backcourt to put it all to an end. The Huskers had 10 digs and held the Cardinal to a .091 hitting percentage to win the set 25-21.
This is a big win for the Huskers as they notched a win over an experienced top 5 team and improved to 8-0. Stanford returned every starter from a squad that made an NCAA regional final, while Nebraska brought in multiple newcomers and has no seniors. If the Huskers can continue to set a tone early and keep the ball up against teams like Stanford, they might make some serious noise this fall.
Cook might just have another championship-bound squad on his hands.