Nebraska’s track and field teams traveled to Lubbock, Texas for the Texas Tech Open on Thursday through Saturday, recording a handful of notable performances against top competition.
The Huskers’ most notable performance came in the men’s shot put with a trio of Huskers finishing second, third and fourth. Senior Jonah Wilson finished runner-up with a throw of 20.42 meters. Right behind were juniors Max Otterdahl and Kevin Shubert with distances of 20.07 meters and 18.39 meters, respectively. Otterdahl’s throw marked a personal best.
In the men’s high jump, senior Mayson Conner tied for top honors with a jump of 2.23 meters, also tying his personal best and moving to second on the national leaderboard for this season. Sophomore Micaylon Moore marked a personal best of his own with a third-place finish in the men’s triple jump with a jump of 15.59 meters. In the men’s high jump open division, sophomore Tyus Wilson placed second with a jump of 2.14 meters.
On the track, junior Johanna Ilves notched a time of 8.59 seconds in the women’s 60 meter hurdles preliminaries, which amounted to a 10th-place finish.
Nebraska’s performance increased significantly in the field events with Ilves’ sister, sophomore Lishanna, paving the way. She finished runner-up in the women’s long jump finals with a 6.48-meter jump.
Following her lead, senior Taylor Latimer and sophomore Hannah Preissler each posted third-place finishes in the women’s weight throw and women’s pole vault open division finals, respectively. Latimer threw for a distance of 20.82 meters, while Preissler threw for a distance of 3.88 meters to match the first and second-place finishers.
In the women’s long jump open division finals, senior Zionn Pearson notched a sixth-place finish with a jump of 5.80 meters, and junior Ashley McElmurry finished in the top 25, with a jump of 5.39 meters. Two Huskers placed in the top-five of the women’s weight throw open division finals — freshman Hillevi Carlsson and senior Tanessa Morris finished fourth and fifth with throws of 18.67 meters and 17.99, respectively.
Junior Darius Luff secured a pair of first-place finishes in the men’s 60 meter hurdles in both the preliminaries and finals with times of 7.7 and 7.66 seconds. Junior Brithton Senior joined Luff in the top-five of the event with two third-place finishes and times of 7.89 and 7.82 seconds. In the men’s long jump finals, sophomore Micaylon Moore finished second with a distance of 7.52 meters, while sophomore Till Steinforth rounded out the top-five with a distance of 7.40 meters.
Otterdahl advanced to the men’s weight throw final, after a throw of 22.10 meters. In the men’s weight throw open division finals, sophomore John Marcy managed a second-place finish of his own with a throw of 19.59 meters. Otterdahl was joined in the top-10 by sophomore Nick Ronnfeldt, whose throw of 16.85 meters earned a 10th-place finish.
McElmurry picked up a victory in the women’s triple jump open division with a personal-best jump of 12.94-meters. Sophomore Axelina Johansson finished runner-up in the women’s shot put with a distance of 17.69 meters. Senior Taylor Latimer finished in eighth place with a throw of 15.33 meters.
In the women’s high jump open division, sophomore Brooklyn Miller finished third with a distance of 1.70 meters. Sophomore Riley Masten and senior Madi Scholl joined Miller in the top-10 with tying seventh-place finishes after each recorded a jump of 1.65 meters.
Sophomore Kalynn Meyer finished fifth in the women’s shot put open division with a throw of 15.35 meters.
Freshman Garrett Kaalund finished fourth in the men’s 200 meter dash with a time of 20.96 seconds. In the men’s 4x400 meter relay, Nebraska finished sixth with a team time of 3:13.49.
Nebraska will return home and host the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational Feb. 3-4.