Nebraska Track and Field Graduate Classic Photo No. 1

Whitney Bridges (5) competes in the second heat of the women's 60 meter race during the Graduate Classic track and field meet at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Bridges came out on top in her heat with 7.78 seconds.

 Photo by Elsie Stormberg

Nebraska’s track and field teams traveled to Lubbock, Texas for the Texas Tech Open on Thursday through Saturday, recording a handful of notable performances against top competition. 

The Huskers’ most notable performance came in the men’s shot put with a trio of Huskers finishing second, third and fourth. Senior Jonah Wilson finished runner-up with a throw of 20.42 meters. Right behind were juniors Max Otterdahl and Kevin Shubert with distances of 20.07 meters and 18.39 meters, respectively. Otterdahl’s throw marked a personal best. 

In the men’s high jump, senior Mayson Conner tied for top honors with a jump of 2.23 meters, also tying his personal best and moving to second on the national leaderboard for this season. Sophomore Micaylon Moore marked a personal best of his own with a third-place finish in the men’s triple jump with a jump of 15.59 meters. In the men’s high jump open division, sophomore Tyus Wilson placed second with a jump of 2.14 meters.

On the track, junior Johanna Ilves notched a time of 8.59 seconds in the women’s 60 meter hurdles preliminaries, which amounted to a 10th-place finish.

Nebraska’s performance increased significantly in the field events with Ilves’ sister, sophomore Lishanna, paving the way. She finished runner-up in the women’s long jump finals with a 6.48-meter jump.

Following her lead, senior Taylor Latimer and sophomore Hannah Preissler each posted  third-place finishes in the women’s weight throw and women’s pole vault open division finals, respectively. Latimer threw for a distance of 20.82 meters, while Preissler threw for a distance of 3.88 meters to match the first and second-place finishers. 

In the women’s long jump open division finals, senior Zionn Pearson notched a sixth-place finish with a jump of 5.80 meters, and junior Ashley McElmurry finished in the top 25, with a jump of 5.39 meters. Two Huskers placed in the top-five of the women’s weight throw open division finals — freshman Hillevi Carlsson and senior Tanessa Morris finished fourth and fifth with throws of 18.67 meters and 17.99, respectively. 

Junior Darius Luff secured a pair of first-place finishes in the men’s 60 meter hurdles in both the preliminaries and finals with times of 7.7 and 7.66 seconds. Junior Brithton Senior joined Luff in the top-five of the event with two third-place finishes and times of 7.89 and 7.82 seconds. In the men’s long jump finals, sophomore Micaylon Moore finished second with a distance of 7.52 meters, while sophomore Till Steinforth rounded out the top-five with a distance of 7.40 meters. 

Otterdahl advanced to the men’s weight throw final, after a throw of 22.10 meters. In the men’s weight throw open division finals, sophomore John Marcy managed a second-place finish of his own with a throw of 19.59 meters. Otterdahl was joined in the top-10 by sophomore Nick Ronnfeldt, whose throw of 16.85 meters earned a 10th-place finish. 

McElmurry picked up a victory in the women’s triple jump open division with a personal-best jump of 12.94-meters. Sophomore Axelina Johansson finished runner-up in the women’s shot put with a distance of 17.69 meters. Senior Taylor Latimer finished in eighth place with a throw of 15.33 meters. 

In the women’s high jump open division, sophomore Brooklyn Miller finished third with a distance of 1.70 meters. Sophomore Riley Masten and senior Madi Scholl joined Miller in the top-10 with tying seventh-place finishes after each recorded a  jump of 1.65 meters. 

Sophomore Kalynn Meyer finished fifth in the women’s shot put open division with a throw of 15.35 meters.

Freshman Garrett Kaalund finished fourth in the men’s 200 meter dash with a time of 20.96 seconds. In the men’s 4x400 meter relay, Nebraska finished sixth with a team time of 3:13.49. 

Nebraska will return home and host the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational Feb. 3-4. 

