Nebraska football heads to Boulder, Colorado this week for perhaps its most hyped-up matchup in recent memory. But as Matt Rhule stressed at his Monday press conference, the Huskers will not fixate on pageantry in the days ahead. Instead, they’ll make this week about football.
It’s just the third matchup between the bitter rivals since both schools fled the Big 12 for greener pastures. Neither move has panned out as expected, with only seven combined winning seasons and two bowl game victories since 2011.
Enter Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders. The two first-year head coaches are polar opposites. Sanders is a high-flying superstar who overhauled his roster in a single offseason while courting the national media. Rhule is an NFL reject who wants to get back to Nebraska roots and rough-nosed football. Saturday will be a clash of those ideologies.
“We’re going to have to make this about football,” Rhule said of the contest. “We can’t make it about altitude or tempo. This can’t be about a ranked opponent or being on the road. It has to be about football. That’s what we’ve done all training camp.”
Colorado is fresh off a shocking 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU in Sanders’ first game as head coach. The victory came as no surprise to the Buffaloes, who shared their fiery spirits postgame. It didn’t come as a surprise to Rhule, either. He touted Sanders as a proven winner who’s found success at every level. But for Nebraska, it's a “methodical and unemotional” approach this week.
Rhule’s debut had a much less boisterous outcome. The Huskers’ week one loss to Minnesota was a stark return to the heartbreak of seasons past. It was, however, Nebraska’s best performance in a season opener since 2019. Even with four turnovers and no passing attack, it took a walk-off field goal to send the Huskers home with a 13-10 loss.
“I’m crushed we lost the game the way we did, not for me but for the guys. I’m upset for them,” Rhule said. “But at the same time I can recognize how much better the football is than early last year. I’m proud of that for them, like ‘hey look at where practice got you.”
Colorado poses a completely different challenge than the Golden Gophers. The Buffaloes operate at a much higher tempo and love to air the ball out. They ran 81 total plays in the upset of TCU, 47 of which were throws by junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The coach's son put himself in the Heisman conversation with a generational performance, throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns.
Joining him in the spotlight is sophomore Travis Hunter. The two-way superstar caught 11 passes for 119 yards and nabbed a red zone interception in week one. Rhule had high praise for Hunter, calling him “one of the most conditioned athletes [he’s] ever seen.”
Hunter isn’t the only high-energy weapon Colorado has at its disposal. Nebraska’s defense will need to slow down the pace of play if they want a shot at spoiling Sanders’ home debut.
Colorado averaged seven yards per play and tallied 30 first downs against TCU. The Blackshirts, however, are a much more stout unit than Colorado saw last week. Despite getting no help from the offense, they held Minnesota to 13 points and came up big with their backs against the wall multiple times.
Nebraska’s defensive coordinator Tony White implemented a deep rotation against Minnesota, a strategy that, according to Rhule, will be helpful against Colorado’s tempo. He praised junior linebacker Javin Wright and sees him taking a big step thanks to his “tenacity and physicality.”
The biggest question mark entering this matchup is if Nebraska’s offense can keep up with the Buffaloes. If junior quarterback Jeff Sims and company repeat their miserable week one performance, it will take a defensive miracle to prevent Colorado from running away with the game.
“Things we want to improve upon — just the overall passing game,” Rhule said. “For us to have a chance versus a team that can score like this, we’re going to have to make some more plays. So we got through the first week. We identified, ‘hey we need to improve this,’ and hopefully we can make some strides.”
Nebraska will need to get its weapons involved if it hopes to improve the passing game. Senior wide receiver Billy Kemp IV had no catches in game one despite, according to Rhule, being the primary target on nine plays. With the loss of junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to an ACL injury, Rhule says the Huskers will operate with an all-hands-on-deck approach. It’s an unfortunate blow to an already frail wide receiver room.
Sophomore tight end Thomas Fidone is another player who received offseason hype but didn’t catch a pass against Minnesota. Rhule expects to find a way for him to get involved going forward.
Luckily for Nebraska, Colorado’s defense looked porous in the season opener, specifically against the run. The Horned Frogs put up 541 total yards including 262 yards on the ground. The Huskers found success running the ball in week one, primarily with Sims, against a traditionally excellent Minnesota defense.
“Had we not fumbled the ball at five minutes I felt like we were starting to wear down [Minnesota],” Rhule said. “With the greatest respect for them, I thought we were going to be able to run the ball out and finish with about 250 yards rushing.”
The pomp and circumstance of this historic rivalry game will certainly draw media attention over the next few days. Rhule is confident that the Huskers won’t let it affect them.
“We understand the legacy,” Rhule said. “When you have a legacy behind you, you have to live up to it and you have to build on it for the future. We also recognize once the ball is kicked we have to play. We have to play for 60 minutes.”