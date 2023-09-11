After six straight losing seasons and an 0-2 start to the Matt Rhule era, the sky is falling in Lincoln. Husker fans have already voiced concerns about the coaching hire, and all faith in their starting quarterback is long gone.
But Rhule is sticking to his guns. To him, it's just two games. He’s separated himself from the failures of the last decade. The mistakes are fixable, his players can improve and there’s plenty of season ahead.
“This is kind of what you get when you hire me,” Rhule said Monday at his weekly press conference. “It’s not gonna be a quick fix, not overnight. It’s gonna be, what we believe, built to last. It’s going to be built on rock.”
That message was received well preseason but is beginning to fall on deaf ears. Husker fans watched first-hand on Saturday as Deion Sanders took a formerly 1-11 bottom-dweller and sent Nebraska packing with a 36-14 loss. If they can do it quickly in Boulder, why not in Lincoln?
Perhaps it’s an overreaction. We’ve seen Rhule pull programs up from the depths before. However, the pressure is building and he hasn’t even coached his first game in Memorial Stadium yet.
“We’re not getting the result we want right now, it doesn’t mean I am at all deterred,” Rhule said. “I know some people are like, ‘It’s been how many years of this.’ For me it is two games. Two games of what we are trying to build.”
There are certainly winnable games ahead. With two of Nebraska’s tougher matchups out of the way — with both coming on the road — there's still a path toward a winning season, especially in an increasingly weak Big Ten West. Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech are next up before the Huskers play another Power 5 opponent. But as much as Rhule wants to “double down” on his coaching process, change is necessary if Nebraska hopes to salvage this season.
That starts with holding onto the ball. The Huskers have the nation’s worst turnover margin at -6. Junior quarterback Jeff Sims is to blame for a majority of those giveaways, including two fumbled snaps and an interception against Colorado. Turnovers have been the Husker’s Achilles heel over the past few seasons, even with serviceable offenses. With, thus far, one of the worst scoring units in the country, there is absolutely no room for error.
Rhule said Sims, despite not practicing on Sunday, will remain the starter as he recovers from an ankle injury. If he’s ready to go, Sims will be under center against Northern Illinois. Given the short leash Nebraska had for senior running back Anthony Grant — who fumbled against Minnesota and then never saw the field against Colorado — it's surprising Rhule is sticking with Sims.
“Jeff [Sims] is our quarterback, but Jeff also has to protect the football,” Rhule said. “When the ball’s on the ground – things are going to happen, especially on the road – we have to dive on the ball and just hold the ball there.”
With Northern Illinois coming to town, Sims has an opportunity to settle in and get comfortable. But if not, the next two weeks may be an opportunity for sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg to snatch the starting role. The Kearney, Nebraska native saw limited action last week but threw his first career touchdown in garbage time. Rhule said Haarberg showed “the courage that we need” and didn’t think the moment was too big for him. Regardless of who’s under center, Nebraska needs to use the next two weeks to find its offensive identity.
“We didn’t start off with an FCS school to find our rhythm,” Rhule said. “We started off with Minnesota and a top 10 defense and then went to Colorado and played in that. So, we're just trying to find some rhythm.”
A home opener versus Northern Illinois provides an excellent opportunity for the Huskers to do so. Rhule emphasized that his squad won’t overlook the Huskies and praised their winning culture, but it’s a must-win for Nebraska. Northern Illinois is fresh off a 14-11 loss to rival FCS program Southern Illinois and will be significant underdogs. Nebraska should use this game as a reset opportunity as Rhule’s staff attempts to redeem itself in front of a desperate crowd under the lights.
“We’re learning how to win. It’s painful right now. It’s painful. It’s painful,” Rhule said. “I get it, everything’s painful. We’re never going to waste a crisis. We’re not going to waste these losses. We’re going to learn from it.”