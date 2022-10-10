The first full week of October was a wild one for Nebraska athletics. More teams began their seasons, while others entered the midst of theirs.
Regardless of where in the season teams are, many have young athletes delivering phenomenal performances. This week’s winner had an especially big performance as she set a new record.
This week’s winner is swimmer Gena Jorgenson
The Nebraska swimming and diving team started its 2022 season on the right foot. The Huskers ventured north for a dual meet against South Dakota State. They departed having defeated the Jackrabbits, 151-111.
Freshman swimmer Gena Jorgenson competed in three events for Nebraska in her college debut – the 500-meter freestyle, the 200-yard medley relay and the 100-yard butterfly.
Jorgenson’s medley took fifth-place in the event, and she finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.68. But it was her performance in the 500-meter freestyle that was the highlight for the Aberdeen, South Dakota native.
Jorgenson won the event by over nine seconds, finishing with a time of 5:04.5. Jorgenson’s win proved a historic one, setting a new record at the Marshall Center Pool in Brookings, South Dakota.
Jorgenson was one of two Huskers to set a new record at the facility. Senior Madesyn Ronquillio won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 57.59.
Before coming to Nebraska, Jorgenson was one of the top swimmers in the state of South Dakota with 10 state records, countless state titles. She even qualified for the Futures Championship three times, which necessitates swimmers recording a time in the top 3% in the United States. So her early collegiate success may not be as big of a surprise as it appears, especially when she achieved it in familiar confines.
First honorable mention: Women’s golfer Ariel Gonzalez
The Nebraska women’s golf team competed in the Big O Classic this week. Three Husker golfers participated in the tournament, and freshman Ariel Gonzalez led the way. Gonzalez finished tied for ninth out of 58 players at the tournament.
In her college debut, the Merida, Mexico native shot a total score of 233 through the three rounds. Gonzalez began the tournament with a 79 in the first round, tying her for 21st. Gonzalez had a phenomenal day in the second round, shooting a 73 to jump up to seventh. It was the best score in the round among all top-10 finishers. Gonzalez finished the tournament shooting an 81 in the final round to secure a tie for ninth place.
Gonzalez is now the second freshman on the team to finish top-10 in a tournament, joining Kelli Ann Strand who has two on the season so far.
Prior to Nebraska, Gonzalez competed in multiple major national events. Her biggest achievements include a third-place finish at the 2020 LPGA Junior Open and a fourth-place showing at the 2020 PGA National Summer Junior Open.
Second honorable mention: Football cornerback Malcolm Hartzog
The Nebraska football team took its first true road trip of the season, venturing to Piscataway on Friday to take on Rutgers. The Huskers scored two unanswered touchdowns while holding their opponent scoreless in the second half to beat the Scarlet Knights in a tight 14-13 game.
Cornerback Malcolm Hartzog made his second-straight start. He was targeted three times in the game, twice being beaten for big gains, but rebounded for the game-sealing interception late in the game, his second game-altering play in as many weeks.