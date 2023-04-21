On a cold, windy Friday night, Nebraska rushed the field after a 10-inning, 7-6 walk-off win over Wisconsin.
With the game tied 6-6 in the bottom of the 10th with two outs and a runner on third, freshman pinch hitter Alina Felix, in just her 14th at-bat of the season, singled to left field to give Nebraska the win.
“I knew I was seeing the ball really well in the first two at-bats, so I had confidence,” Felix said postgame. “I just imagined in my mind I'm like, ‘I can walk this off right now.’”
Courtney Wallace picked up the win on the mound, moving her season record to 20-8. Despite giving up six runs on nine hits, head coach Rhonda Revelle pitched Wallace in all 10 innings in a resilient performance. This also marked Wallace’s 22nd game in a row where she has pitched in some capacity, making the outing even more impressive.
The Huskers started off the game strong, going up 4-0 after just two innings. Junior shortstop Billie Andrews led off with a double to deep left field for Nebraska, a hit that likely would have gone over the wall if not for the wind. Despite that, freshman second baseman Katelyn Caneda singled on the next at-bat to quickly bring Andrews home, giving the Huskers the initial 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, junior center fielder Brooke Andrews singled up the middle for Nebraska before an error on the next play put runners on first and second. However, two outs quickly followed. But the Huskers didn’t let the opportunity slip away. Nebraska followed up the outs with two singles, and a wild pitch on top of that plated three runs for the Huskers.
Wisconsin wasn’t going away, though, as the Badgers started to claw their way back to eventually take the lead. Wisconsin scored five straight runs, two in the third and three in the fourth, to take a 5-4 lead through four innings.
In the top of the sixth, Nebraska tied the game 5-5, a huge run that forced extra innings. Junior left fielder Abbie Squier led off the inning with a double, and sophomore catcher followed that up with a walk. Two batters later, junior right fielder Caitlynn Neal singled to shortstop, and an error on the throw to third allowed Bredwell to score and tied the game up.
In the top of the seventh, Wallace and the Huskers’ defense once again held Winsconsin to a scoreless inning, but Nebraska couldn't capitalize in the bottom of the inning, sending the game to extras.
After three straight scoreless innings, the Badgers finally got back on the board in the top of the eighth to take back the lead. A single, hit-by-pitch and a walk with two outs loaded up the bases for Wisconsin. Wallace then walked yet another runner, plating a run for the Badgers to give them an 8-7 lead. Wallace made up for it by striking out the next batter, but Nebraska had work cut out for itself.
Squier, leading off the bottom of the eighth, singled to right field, but a costly fielding error allowed her to advance all the way to third. A passed ball against the next batter then scored Squier to tie the game back up at eight a piece. Bredwell, the batter who had the passed ball go by, ended up walking. Nebraska almost ended up bringing her home, but a close out called at first base mitigated her reaching home.
Neither team scored in the ninth, as the inning was three-up, three-down for both teams. Then came the 10th, the Huskers’ first double-digit inning game of the season.
The Nebraska defense stood tough in the top of the 10th, holding Wisconsin scoreless despite at one point having runners on second and first with just one out. Brooke
Andrews walked to start the bottom of the tenth, but a fielder's choice and a strikeout left a runner on first with two outs. It looked like the game was heading to an 11th inning until an error on a throw to second when Bredwell was stealing allowed her to advance to third. The rest was history, as Felix connected on a single.
“This was really a game where neither team lost, just one team won,” Revelle said postgame. “I really thought both teams played their hearts out.
With the win, Nebraska moves to 31-13 overall and an impressive 11-4 in conference play. The Huskers will be back in action on Saturday once again against Wisconsin.