Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low around 40F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low around 40F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.