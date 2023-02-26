Nebraska softball continued a strong weekend at the Troy Cox Classic, winning all three of their Saturday and Sunday games after losing to No. 4 Oklahoma State on Friday. Across the tournament, they won four out of their five games in Las Cruces, New Mexico, all in dominant fashion.
Junior Sarah Harness threw a no-hitter on Friday night against New Mexico State, that being the first one for the Huskers since 2016. The offense was slow to begin for Nebraska as they were hitless for the first two innings, but junior Brooke Andrews launched a lead off home run to begin the third inning and in the top of the fifth, freshman Katelyn Caneda hit her first career home-run, adding three more runs for Nebraska, increasing the lead to five.
The Huskers won their final three games on Saturday and Sunday. In the first game on Saturday, the Huskers put up 10 runs in five innings, defeating CSU Bakersfield 10-1. After a three-error, three-run first inning, the Huskers had all the momentum in their possession. Senior Courtney Wallace pitched five innings and gave up only four hits and one run while striking out two runners and walking one. She also had two hits and a run in that game, proving dominant in the field and at bat.
Every Husker in the starting lineup recorded a hit, staying hot at the plate. Along with that, freshmen Alina Felix and Talia Tokheim blasted their first career home runs.
The fun wouldn’t end for the Huskers as they scored 15 runs on New Mexico in the second game on Saturday. Junior Kaylin Kinney threw a five inning shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out eight. After an eight-hit, eight-run first inning for the Huskers, the Aggies didn’t stand much of a chance at a comeback and starting pitcher Taylor Snow lasted just ⅔ innings for the Aggies, being pulled after giving up eight hits and earned runs.
Nebraska tacked on five more runs in the third to extend their lead to 14. A couple of doubles ultimately put the game to rest with the score at 15-0 in the fifth inning due to the run-rule.
The Huskers played their final game of the tournament on Sunday morning, going up against New Mexico for a second time, winning this game 1-0. The lone run of the game came courtesy of senior infielder Mya Felder, who ripped a double down the third base line, bringing home freshman outfielder Dakota Carter.
Nebraska finished with just five hits, and Harness threw four shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. Kinney threw the last three innings for Nebraska, allowing four hits and striking out one.
The Huskers look to keep the momentum going as they play Weber State on Friday, March 3.