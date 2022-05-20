Fresh off its Big Ten Championship, Nebraska softball was back in action for the first round of regionals, where the team took on the Mean Green of North Texas.
Nebraska defeated North Texas 3-0 behind a strong pitching performance by Seniors Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace
Ferrell got the start and the win in the circle for the Huskers, improving her record to 20-6 on the year. She went five and 1/3 innings pitched, allowing only two hits, zero earned runs and six strikeouts. With the win, Ferrell is the first Husker to reach 20 wins in a season since Kaylan Jablonski managed it in 2018, according to Huskers.com.
“It felt super special to go out there and get the win,” Ferrell said postgame. “Honestly I am just out here having fun. No game has felt too big for us this season so I think that really helped us along the way especially today, just out here having fun with the girls”.
Wallace went one and 2/3 innings pitched for the Huskers, allowing one hit and zero earned runs in the win, earning her fourth save on the year.
Nebraska struck first in the bottom of the first. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews led the inning off with a walk. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra singled to left field advancing Andrews to second.
Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray then reached on a fielder's choice by the shortstop and then advanced to second after the shortstop overthrew the second baseman. The error advanced Ybarra to third and brought Andrews home to take a 1-0 lead over the Mean Green.
The next at-bat, junior first baseman Mya Felder grounded out to second base but advanced Ybarra home to extend Nebraska's lead to 2-0 heading into the second inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the second and third inning, but Nebraska would strike again in the bottom of the fourth. Senior right fielder Peyton Glatter led the inning off with a double to left center. Sophomore Kaylin Kinney took advantage of the opportunity by hitting an RBI-single down the left field line to extend the lead over North Texas 3-0.
Nebraska went on to defeat North Texas, 3-0, to open up regional play. Felder led the Huskers, going 1-for-3 with one RBI and Kinney also going 1-for-3 with one RBI.
“It was an amazing win”, Kinney said postgame. “I think we were all anxious since it was the first regional game for Nebraska in a really long time. We knew that we just needed to play to win and that’s what we did. We knew that we could compete and we knew that we could win today.”
Nebraska improves its overall record to 41-14 on the year. The last time the Huskers reached 40 wins in a season was 2014. Nebraska will play the winner of Oklahoma State versus Fordham, at 1 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. All of the action can be heard on Huskers Radio Network and or be seen on ESPN Plus.