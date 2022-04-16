Nebraska softball was back in action for game two of its three-game series against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, continuing its utterly dominant form in the process.
The Huskers continued their great season, defeating the Golden Gophers 11-0 to extend their winning streak to 17 games.
Sophomore pitcher Kaylin Kinney got the start and the win for the Huskers in the circle, improving her record to 3-1 on the year. She pitched all five innings, allowing only three hits, zero earned runs and three strikeouts.
Nebraska found its offensive rhythm in the bottom of the second. Junior first baseman Mya Felder led off the inning with a single to left field. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier followed that with a single to center field, advancing Felder to second.
Sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal doubled to right center field, which advanced both Felder and Squier home to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead heading into the third inning.
Nebraska’s offensive momentum continued in the third. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra led off the inning by singling up the middle. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray singled to center field, putting two runners on quickly for the Huskers.
Felder reached on a Minnesota infielder error, advancing Gray to third and bringing home Ybarra. Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell RBI singled and subsequent;y advance to second on the throw extended the lead to 4-0.
Neal continued the Huskers scoring stretch by hitting a two run home run to right field, pushing the lead to 6-0.
Later in the third, junior outfielder Peyton Glatter singled to left field. Junior right fielder Brooke Andrews then launched a two-run home run to left field, capping off a six-run third inning for the Huskers and giving Nebraska an 8-0 lead over Minnesota heading into the fourth inning.
After another scoreless Golden Gopher frame, Nebraska continued its strong offensive outing in the bottom of the fourth. Squier’s single to third base and Bredwell’s walk began the inning for the Huskers. Squier and Bredwell then both advanced on an error by the catcher, putting runners at second and third.
Neal then continued her strong performance by hitting a two-run double to center field, extending the lead to 10-0.
Nebraska wasn’t finished yet as a Glatter single to left field moved Neal to third. Andrews put the finishing touches on the contest, singling and advancing to second on an error by the second baseman, bringing in Neal from third to extend the lead to 11-0 heading into the fifth.
Minnesota went down in order for the second consecutive inning in the top of the fifth, ending the contest due to the run rule. Saturday’s victory marked the 12th time Nebraska has won via the run rule this season. With the 11-0 win, Nebraska improves its overall record to 32-9, 12-0 in Big Ten play.
Nebraska was led by Neal, who went 3-for-3 with six RBIs. Andrews added a 2-for-3 performance along with two RBIs. Bredwell recorded the only other Husker RBI of the afternoon.
Nebraska will look to continue its historic season Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the series finale against Minnesota.