Despite getting swept in a Friday through Sunday series at the hands of Big Ten leader Northwestern, the Huskers came close to winning each of the latter two games. Nebraska even had a lead the majority of the day Sunday against a very talented Wildcats team. Though the bats were hot and the Huskers scored nine runs, it was not enough to take a win in the final of three games of the series at Northwestern.
At the beginning of the game, it seemed likely Nebraska was going to take the final of three games in its road trip.
The Huskers took a quick 2-0 lead through a half-inning after senior infielder Mya Felder hit a two-run blast and drove in freshman infielder Katelyn Caneda after a walk put her aboard.
Junior pitcher Sarah Harness took to the mound for game three for the Huskers. She went 5.1 and gave up six hits, four runs, walked three and struck out one. It was overall an impressive outing against a red-hot Northwestern offense that put up 22 runs against Nebraska Friday night.
The early momentum was quickly overturned when Northwestern put up four runs in the bottom of the first after a pair of singles and a three-run home run put them on top 3-2. Another single and a double gave them another run to close out the first inning.
Nebraska regained the momentum and the lead in the top of the second, adding three more runs. A leadoff home run by the six-hitter, junior outfielder Abby Squier, and a single and two-run home run by junior infielder Billie Andrews gave the Huskers a one-run lead. Nebraska held Northwestern scoreless and gained one more in the top of the third, giving them a 6-4 lead.
The fifth inning was the highest-scoring of all. Nebraska put up three more in the top of the fifth after a leadoff home run by Andrews, her second of the day. Then, a couple of walks, a double, and a Squier hit by pitch brought in another run. Junior outfielder Caitlynn Neal struck out with the bases loaded but a wild pitch brought in junior infielder Sydney Gray from third to add another to the Husker lead.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace came in with one out in the fifth to try to salvage the Nebraska lead, but it wasn’t her greatest outing. She allowed six runs, walked two, did not strike out anyone and only lasted 0.2 innings. Northwestern took all of the momentum back, along with the lead, 10-9. The Wildcats made sure Nebraska did not put up another run after going into a rain delay in the bottom of the fifth.
Nebraska was not able to get anything going after that, and the game ended in a 10-9 loss. The Huskers were swept in what they knew would be a very difficult series against a team with an undefeated record at home this season.
The Huskers ended the day with nine runs, seven hits, five home runs, and three walks. Overall, very strong numbers, but not enough to snag the victory.
Nebraska will take on Ohio State in a home series next weekend to close out the regular season.