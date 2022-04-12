Nebraska softball was back in action on Tuesday, taking on Iowa in a doubleheader.
The Huskers won both games, extending their winning streak to 15 and taking both games in the fifth inning.
“I was really proud of us today,” softball manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “They made quite a few pitching changes and we were able to make adjustments rather quickly.”
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle for the Huskers’ first game. Wallace pitched three innings, allowing only one hit, zero earned runs and recording one strikeout.
Sophomore Kaylin Kinney came in for Wallace, allowing one earned run off of one hit.
Nebraska struck first in the bottom of first. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra and sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray both singled to begin the inning. Then, sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier followed that with an RBI double to right field to take an early 1-0 lead over the Hawkeyes.
Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell kept the momentum going with a two-run single to left center field, extending the lead to 3-0 heading into the second inning.
After a scoreless second, Gray walked to begin the third inning. Junior first baseman Mya Felder singled to left field that put Gray in scoring position Squier then singled to center field, loading the bases with only one out.
Sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal came up big with a grand slam, her second home run on the year, to extend the Huskers’ lead to 7-0 over the Hawkeyes. The homerun was emotional for Neal, who had lost her father in the fall. Tuesday’s grand slam came on his birthday.
“I don’t think there was a dry eye in the dugout after that home run,” Revelle said. “We wouldn’t want her to be in any other place else because she’s with her best friends”
The Huskers weren’t done yet. Junior utility Peyton Glatter singled to left field while junior right fielder Brooke Andrews doubled to right field, putting two runners in scoring position.
Sophomore shortstop Bille Andrews capitalized on the situation, hitting a two-RBI shot to center field. Ybarra kept the Huskers offense afloat with a RBI double down the right field line to extend the lead to 10-0 over Iowa.
Gray then walked on the next at-bat. Felder followed up with another Husker RBI. After Felder’s single, Squier was then struck by a pitch to load the bases.
Bredwell came up big with runners in scoring position, launching a three-run triple to left center field. Nebraska went into the fourth inning up 14-0 over Iowa.
Nebraska won game one of the double header 14-1. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the run rule.
Nebraska was led by Bredwell in game one, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Neal went 1-for-3 from the plate with the grand slam.
Wallace got the start once again in game two. She went five innings pitched, allowing six hits, three earned runs and four strikeouts.
Iowa struck first in the top of the first, with sophomore center fielder Brylee Klosterman hitting a single up the middle to begin the game. Klosterman advanced to third after two passed balls. Junior first baseman Kalena Burns hit a sacrifice fly to right field advancing Klosterman home, marking Iowa’s first lead of the doubleheader.
Nebraska picked up right where it left off in game one as Billie Andrews singled to the shortstop to lead off the inning. After Billie Andrews stole second, Ybarra brought her home with an RBI double to left field to tie things up at one.
Gray continued the hot start with an RBI single to right field, taking a2-1 lead over the Hawkeyes after the opening inning.
The Hawkeyes responded in the top of the second. Sophomore third baseman Amber DeSena doubled to center field. Later in the inning, sophomore catcher Marissa Peek hit an RBI single then advanced to second on the throw, tying things up at two heading into the bottom of the second.
Nebraska responded once again in the bottom of the second. Glatter singled to left field to begin the inning. A few batters later, Billie Andrews hit a two-run blast to right center field, her 18th of the season, to take a 4-2 lead.
Bredwell continued her strong performance from the plate with a lead-off single to right field. Brooke Andrews took advantage of the situation with a two-RBI home run to left field, her fourth on the year, to extend the lead to 6-2 over Iowa heading into the fourth inning.
Ybarra led the fourth inning with a single to right field. Gray followed with a double to right field, putting runners at second and third.
Felder capitalized on the situation once again, bringing in both Ybarra and Gray on a double to extend Nebraska’s lead to 8-3 over the Hawkeyes.
The Hawkeyes responded in the top of the sixth. Freshman catcher Anna Henderson singled to left field. Klosterman reached on an error, putting runners at first and second. Junior right fielder Nia Carter tripled to center field, bringing in two runs and cutting into the Huskers’ lead.
Burns followed with a RBI double to right field to cut the Huskers’ lead down to 8-6.
However, the game was then put into a lightning delay following a string of inclement weather in Lancaster County. Per conference rules, the Big Ten Conference declared the game complete at the conclusion of the fifth inning, which gave the Huskers an 8-3.
Nebraska improved to 30-9 on the season and 10-0 in Big Ten play. The Huskers are back in action this weekend with a three-game home series against Minnesota. First game is scheduled for Friday at 5:00 p.m. The game can be watched on Big Ten Network or heard on the Huskers Radio Network.