Nebraska softball couldn’t stop Oklahoma State’s offense in a 7-4 defeat on Saturday.
In a battle between the Big 12 and Big Ten Champions, Oklahoma State outhit Nebraska 11 to five. It was a back-and-forth affair early, but the Cowgirls eventually pulled away for a dominant victory.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace started in the circle for the Huskers. In just three full innings, she allowed five runs off of five hits. She struggled in the bottom of the fourth, allowing four runs. This inning alone was enough for the Cowgirl victory.
For Oklahoma State, senior pitcher Morgan Day got the start on the mound. She had an excellent game, pitching all seven innings and allowing just five hits. She held the Huskers scoreless in all but two innings.
The Huskers got their first hit of the game in the top of the second. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier led off with a single into right field. With one out, Day walked a batter to put runners on first and second.
The scoring opportunity ended abruptly, however.
Wallace hit a ball that was barely snagged by senior center fielder Chyenne Factor. As Squier ran to third, Factor threw to second and doubled her up to end the inning.
Oklahoma State got on the board first in the bottom of the second. Junior outfielder Karli Petty led off with a single into left field. Senior outfielder Hayley Busby followed with a double down the right-field line that rolled into the corner.
Petty beat the throw to home plate while Busby advanced to third. Wallace escaped the inning without allowing any further damage, but the Cowgirls took a 1-0 lead.
Thanks to a two-out rally, the Huskers took the lead in the top of the fourth.
After two groundouts, Squier stepped into the box and fought for a full-count walk. Senior left fielder Peyton Glatter followed with a single into left-center field, advancing Squier to second. Day hit sophomore utility Kaylin Kinney with a pitch to load the bases.
Wallace came to the plate and delivered for Nebraska. She swung at the first pitch and grounded into center field. Two runs scored, giving the Huskers a 2-1 lead.
Oklahoma State wasted no time retaking the lead. With one out in the bottom of the fourth, a Busby single and a walk put Cowgirl runners on first and second. Senior infielder Kiley Naomi hit a routine ground ball to shortstop, but an errant throw allowed Busby to score from second.
Senior outfielder Chelsea Alexander blew the game open with a single up the middle. Two runs scored, giving Oklahoma State a 4-2 lead. This spelled the end of Wallace's afternoon and Kinney took her place on the mound.
The Cowgirls added yet another run off of Kinney. Sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal missed a fly ball that dropped to the turf for a double. Alexander scored from second, extending Oklahoma State’s lead to 5-2.
The Cowgirls’ offense continued to pile on in its final two innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Busby hit an RBI single into left field for her third hit of the day. In the bottom of the sixth, back-to-back doubles brought another run home. After the sixth, Oklahoma State led 7-2.
The Huskers did not quit, however. Wallace hit a double before sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews knocked a home run over the centerfield wall. The two-run blast narrowed the deficit to 7-4, but it was not enough. The Cowgirls finished off Nebraska and the score remained.
The Huskers will face the winner of North Texas and Fordham in an elimination game on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.