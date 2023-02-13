The Husker softball team officially started its season this past weekend at the Houston Invitational. Nebraska played five games over the weekend, finishing a strong 4-1 with multiple dominant victories.
Here’s a recap of Husker softball’s weekend:
Friday
The Huskers split their pair of games on Friday, winning the first game against Lamar 8-0, but losing a close 1-0 game to South Dakota State.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace threw her fifth career shutout to open the season. She struck five batters out in the game while giving up just one hit and a walk while pitching all five innings. Her performance took the pressure off of the Nebraska offense, as five different batters recorded a hit in the game.
The Huskers were held scoreless in the first inning, but they scored in every other inning of the game. Senior first baseman Mya Felder crossed the plate for the Huskers’ first run of the game off of a wild pitch to junior right fielder Brooke Andrews after Felder walked to open the inning. Nebraska then went up 2-0 in the second inning thanks to an RBI single by junior center fielder Caitlynn Neal that scored Andrews.
The Huskers didn’t look back from here, as they recorded another two runs in the third inning before scoring three in the fourth. Junior shortstop Billie Andrews hit a lead-off single to start the third inning for Nebraska. Then, both Billie Andrews and Wallace scored on account of the Cardinals recording three errors on one play.
The Huskers loaded up the bases in the bottom of the fourth. Wallace went to bat and hit a single to drive home sophomore catcher Ava Bredwell. Freshman second baseman Katelyn Caneda scored off a sacrifice fly by junior third baseman Sydney Gray, before Billie Andrews scored the final run of the inning off a hit pitch with bases again loaded.
The fifth and final inning saw Nebraska score the last run of the game to secure the mercy rule. Lamar recorded its only hit of the game in the final inning, but the next batter struck out looking to end it. Billie Andrews knocked Bredwell in for the Huskers’ eighth run to end the game.
The second game of the doubleheader was much less eventful for Nebraska. After tallying eight hits and eight runs in the first game, the Huskers were shut out by South Dakota State and had just three hits.
After striking out Nebraska twice to end the top of the first, the Jackrabbits got on the scoreboard early. South Dakota State’s second batter up, junior shortstop Rozelyn Carrillo, hit a home run to give the Jackrabbits an early 1-0 lead. That proved the only action on the scoreboard all game, as neither team scored the rest of the way.
As such, junior pitcher Kaylin Kinney took her first loss of the year despite a strong showing. Kinney held South Dakota State to four hits and didn’t walk anyone in what was an all-around great performance.
On the other hand, SDSU’s pitcher Tori Kneische had an even better outing, shutting down the Husker offense entirely. Kniesche struck out five batters and held Nebraska to just three hits and four baserunners. Wallace, Neal and Caneda were the only Huskers to record a hit.
Saturday
On Nebraska’s second day of the invitational, it played another doubleheader, this time sweeping the competition. The Huskers played Lamar once again to a similar outcome, winning 7-0 before also beating Houston 7-0 in the second game.
Junior pitcher Sarah Harness had a masterclass performance on the mound. She notched 11 strikeouts and only allowed one hit in her first career shutout. On top of the strong showing from Harness, Nebraska recorded 14 hits in the commanding victory over the Cardinals. Billie and Brooke Andrews combined for six of Nebraska’s 14 hits in the game.
The Huskers opened the game with fireworks. Billie Andrews hit a lead-off homerun — Nebraska’s first of the year. Lamar tallied its first and only hit of the game in the bottom of the first, but nothing came of it for the Cardinals. While there was only one run scored in the first inning, the Huskers followed it up with four runs in the second inning.
Nebraska tallied six hits along with its four runs in the second inning alone. Junior left fielder Abbie Squier hit a single to start the inning, then Bredwell doubled to score Squier. The Huskers then hit four straight singles which scored two more runs before a flyout scored Caneda for the final run of the inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Nebraska didn’t score in the third inning but followed it up with another pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Billie Andrews got on base to start the inning with a single, then Gray doubled to right field to bring Andrews home. After advancing to third off a single from Felder, Gray scored on a sacrifice fly to bring in the seventh and final run of the game, as the Huskers didn’t score in the final three innings.
In the second game of the doubleheader against Houston, Nebraska once again clicked on all cylinders. Wallace had another strong performance, as she threw her second straight shutout. She recorded five strikeouts and only gave up four hits with zero walks on the day. Nebraska finished the game with 11 hits.
For the second time in the same day, Billie Andrews hit a leadoff home run, showcasing what should be a very strong year for her. Though Andrews started it off strong for the Huskers, they were held scoreless all the way until the sixth inning before their offense put up six runs in the final two innings.
Felder singled to start the top of the sixth inning, then the next batter, Squier, got hit by a pitch. Bredwell singled to center field to bring both runners home, extending the lead to 3-0. Billie Andrews brought Bredwell home later in the inning for the third run of the inning to extend the lead to 4-0. Nebraska’s first four batters of the seventh inning all got a hit, with three of the four batters scoring to end the game 7-0 in favor of the Huskers.
Sunday
The final day of the invitational saw just one game for Nebraska, as the Huskers defeated Virginia 2-0 to close out the weekend.
Wallace got the start at pitcher again for Nebraska and put on another great performance. She threw her third-straight shutout of the weekend, as she will likely continue to be Nebraska’s top pitcher this season. Wallace allowed six hits, but her defense had her back as the Huskers shut out the Cavaliers to give them their first loss of the season.
Nebraska only recorded one hit in the first three innings as Caneda singled with two outs left in the top of the third, but the Huskers were unable to bring her home. However, thanks to Wallace’s strong performance, Virginia was also held scoreless through three innings. Heading into the top of the fourth, the score remained tied at zero.
While Wallace made a huge difference in the circle, she was also pivotal to the offense. Leading off the top of the fourth, Wallace singled up the middle for the Husker’s second hit of the game. They would only have two more hits all game, one coming in that inning. The hit by Wallace was massive, as Felder then followed with a home run two batters later. That gave Nebraska a 2-0 lead, and it was all the team needed. Wallace brought it home the rest of the way, shutting out the Cavalier offense.
The Huskers are now 4-1 on the season, kicking off the season in a strong way. They will return to action for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Florida, starting this Thursday, Feb 16.