Nebraska kicked off a doubleheader against its border-state rival at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, falling short, 4-2, in the opener but taking game two smoothly, 9-3, just hours later.
Senior Courtney Wallace took the mound in the first game for Nebraska and went six innings allowing five hits and four runs, only three of those being earned. She struck out three and walked two and threw 100 pitches. Though the Huskers fell short in the opening game, they outhit Iowa six to five.
Nebraska threatened a run in the second inning when junior Brooke Andrews reached first base due to a fielding error from Iowa’s left fielder. Andrews stole second but was unable to advance, and the Huskers remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning.
The Hawkeyes took a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. It began with a leadoff walk, then a fielder's choice that resulted in the lead runner getting tagged out at second, putting a runner on first with one out. A base hit put two on for the Hawkeyes with one down.
Another walk loaded up the bases and then junior Sammy Diaz delivered a two-run single, putting Iowa on the board first. During that play, the Huskers committed a throwing error allowing both runners to advance bases, placing one on second and third, threatening more runs. A ground out to third base after that resulted in Iowa’s third and final run of the inning.
The Huskers threatened once again in the top of the fifth. When Andrews hit a leadoff double to start the inning, followed by a walk and hit-by-pitch, the Huskers loaded the bases with no outs. Unfortunately for Nebraska, a popout, strikeout, and fielder's choice that got the runner at home kept them scoreless through five.
Brooke Andrews once again had to get things done for Nebraska, in the top of the sixth inning. She smacked a two-run home run to left field after senior Mya Felder ripped a leadoff double to left center field. That brought the score to 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, with only one shot left for Nebraska to at the very least get the game tied.
Iowa tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth as junior Brylee Klosterman hit a solo shot to extend the lead to 4-2. Nebraska was unable to get anything done in the top of the seventh, handing Iowa the first game of the doubleheader.
The second game went the opposite direction — in favor of the Huskers. The visitors got on the board first, in the top of the first inning. Junior Sydney Gray grounded out to shortstop, but junior Billie Andrews came in from third to give the Huskers their first lead of the day.
Junior Sarah Harness took to the mound for the Huskers in the second game. She went for three innings, gave up seven hits, three runs, and three strikeouts. Senior Courtney Wallace took back over for the last four innings and fared better. She gave up two hits, no runs, and struck out one. The Huskers outhit Iowa 12 to nine and played solid defense as they did not commit any errors.
Iowa responded promptly after the early Nebraska lead, putting up a run on an RBI double from Klosterman and tied the game at one run apiece. The next two innings were quiet, but the Hawkeyes never took the lead, as Nebraska tacked on four runs in the top of the fourth inning with two home runs, and an RBI single.
Twin sisters Billie and Brooke Andrews were heavy contributors for the Huskers. Billie went 3-for-4 at the plate in game two, with a home run, a walk, and two hits. Brooke also hit a home run in game two, marking her second of the day. Junior Abby Squier hit two home runs, tacking on five RBI’s and Gray added another two RBIs to ultimately give Nebraska the win.
The Huskers, now 24-10 and 4-1 in Big Ten play, will come back to Lincoln for a three-game series against Michigan this weekend, beginning on Friday at 5:30 p.m.