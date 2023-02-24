Nebraska softball started its first day of the Troy Cox Classic today, splitting the two games against No. 4 Oklahoma State and New Mexico State.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Nebraska played Oklahoma State. After being routed by the Cowgirls earlier this season 10-0, the Huskers lost a tight 3-1 game this go-around. Junior pitcher Kaylin Kinney started on the mound for Nebraska. She allowed nine hits but only one run. However, senior pitcher Courtney Wallace picked up the loss after pitching the last two innings and is now 4-3 on the year. She gave up two runs on five hits.
It was a low-scoring game for both teams until the final inning. Oklahoma State got on the board fairly quickly in the game, bringing home one run in the top of the second inning. After Nebraska got two quick outs in the inning, the Cowgirls hit three straight singles to put the score at 1-0. It stayed like this until the bottom of the fourth.
With one out, junior right fielder Caitlynn Neal hit her second home run of the year to center field to tie the game 1-1. This was the Huskers’ first hit of the game. Senior first baseman Mya Felder walked, two batters later, but Nebraska couldn’t capitalize, leaving her stranded on first at the end of the fourth.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Cowgirls got close to taking the lead. Wallace came in to pitch to start the sixth, and Oklahoma State had her number, hitting two singles to start the inning. However, the Huskers picked up two outs in a row on a fielder's choice, with one out coming at home plate. Now two outs and runners on first and second, senior second baseman Rachel Becker hit another single for the Cowgirls to load the bases. Despite having the bases loaded, Oklahoma State was unable to capitalize. Nebraska’s defense came up huge, recording another out on a fielder’s choice to keep the score at 1-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Huskers recorded their second hit of the game. Leading off the inning, junior left fielder Abbie Squier hit a single toward the right side of the field. Things were looking good for the Huskers who had the top of the lineup up to bat with Squier on first. Unfortunately, they weren't able to capitalize, as three straight outs brought the inning to a close.
Oklahoma State brought two past home plate in the top of the seventh to retake the lead, 3-1. After two hits and two wild pitches, one run was scored, causing manager Rhonda Revelle to bring Kinney back in the game. Another hit for the Cowgirls tallied a third run, but Kinney was able to get Nebraska out of the inning with two left on base.
The Huskers weren’t able to answer back despite the first batter getting hit by a pitch. This game could have ended much worse for Nebraska, as the Cowgirls stranded 12 base runners throughout the entire game. The Huskers only recorded two hits, signifying how much they struggled on offense.
The second game of the doubleheader was against New Mexico State. The Huskers shut out the Aggies, winning 5-0. Junior pitcher Sarah Harness pitched Nebraska’s first no-hitter of the season, recording 10 strikeouts. Not only did Harness put in a magnificent game from the circle, but the Husker offense also put in a great game, tallying eight hits on the night.
Neither team scored in the first two innings, but the Huskers took the lead in the top of the third and never looked back. Junior center fielder Brooke Andrews homered to left field to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead. This was the Huskers’ first hit of the game, and it sparked the offense the rest of the way. Nebraska recorded one more hit in the inning but proved unable to bring the batter home.
The Huskers didn’t follow up in the fourth with any scoring, but they saw an offensive explosion in the sixth inning. The Huskers opened the top of the sixth with sophomore catcher Ava Bredwell singling to third base before Brooke Andrews walked. These were crucial, as freshman second baseman Katelyn Caneda hit a three-run home run shortly after to extend the Huskers’ lead to 4-0. Nebraska scored one more run in the sixth with three more hits.
The Huskers are now 6-6, with five of their losses coming at the hands of ranked teams. Nebraska will continue the Troy Cox Classic on Saturday against Cal State Bakersfield and a rematch with New Mexico State.