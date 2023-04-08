A day after Nebraska shut out Maryland 3-0, the Terrapins returned the favor, winning 2-0 to even the season series, 1-1.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace picked up the loss, moving her season record to 17-8. This was her 17th-straight game where she pitched in some capacity. Wallace pitched every inning, striking out six batters, but allowed both runs and seven hits.
Senior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck stole the show for Maryland, picking up the win after giving up just two hits, to shut out the Huskers. Freshman pitcher Keira Bucher recorded the save after pitching the final two innings and allowing just one hit.
Schlotterbeck walked junior shortstop Billie Andrews to start the game but then delivered three straight strikeouts to quickly end the top of the first. Schlotterbeck’s strong start enabled the Terrapins to take an early lead.
Wallace hit the lead-off batter with a pitch to put a runner on to start the bottom of the first. Wallace responded with a strikeout then threw out a base runner at second on a fielder's choice. With two outs, the inning looked bleak for Maryland. But the base runner on first, junior center fielder Jaeda McFarland, stole second before sophomore catcher Amelia Lech singled to score McFarland. The score stayed 1-0 heading into the top of the second.
With just one out in the top of the second inning, junior center fielder Brooke Andrews advanced all the way to third base after getting walked. However, two groundouts left Andrews stranded on third. Maryland failed to add to their lead in the bottom of the inning, though. A three-up, three-down top of the third put the Terrapins back on offense. A single and a double extended their lead to 2-0 heading into the fourth. That was all Maryland needed to close out the Huskers.
Neither team scored the rest of the game, ending the contest 2-0. Nebraska came close to scoring in the top of the fourth but couldn’t capitalize. Senior first baseman Mya Felder and Brooke Andrews hit a double and single, respectively, to put runners on first and second with one out. But junior left fielder Abbie Squier lined out to second base, and freshman pinch runner Dakota Carter was thrown out at second for the double play to end the inning for Nebraska.
The Huskers had one more scoring opportunity in the top of the sixth, but once again came away empty-handed. A walk and a double from junior third baseman Sydney Gray put two runners on with two outs, before Brook Andrews flew out to end the inning and any hope of a Husker comeback.
The Huskers fell to 26-13 overall and 6-4 in conference play with the loss. Nebraska will be back in action on Sunday against Maryland once again before continuing its road trip in Indiana against the Hoosiers on April 15.