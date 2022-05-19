Nebraska softball will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska enters the tournament fresh off of a Big Ten Championship. The Huskers won three straight Big Ten Tournament games on their way to the title, guaranteeing their spot in the NCAA Tournament and the Stillwater Regional, hosted by No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State.
Nebraska has not made the tournament since 2016, but Husker softball manager Rhonda Revelle is no stranger to postseason competition. The appearance marks Nebraska’s 21st NCAA Tournament appearance under Revelle and the 25th in program history.
“It’s exciting to put Nebraska back where we belong,” senior pitcher Courtney Wallace said at Sunday’s media availability. “We’ve worked so hard to get back to this point.”
The Huskers' path to the second round will not be easy. Aside from Oklahoma State, North Texas and Fordham round out the Stillwater Regional. The four teams will play a double-elimination tournament, the winner advancing to the Super Regionals.
“We’re not familiar with any of those teams,” Revelle said at Sunday’s media availability. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I know that we do our due diligence in getting prepped. They don’t know a lot about us either.”
The Huskers will rely on the leadership of senior pitchers and captains in Wallace and Olivia Ferrell to emerge from a difficult draw. The two have led the Huskers to a 40-14 record, their best finish since 2014. Ferrell finished the season with a record of 19-7 with a 2.09 ERA, while Wallace went 17-6 with a 3.11 ERA.
“That’s been our number one goal all year, postseason,” Ferrell said at Sunday’s media availability. “We’ve all just worked very hard and we knew exactly where we wanted to go. When that happens, you’re like ‘wow, it all paid off.”’
Nebraska’s explosive offense has been its biggest strength this season. The Huskers’ 75 home runs rank 16th in the country. They rank 19th in both batting average and scoring per game. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews has led the way for Nebraska’s offense, knocking 19 home runs this season, good for No. 13 nationally.
Oklahoma State is also a conference champion, and enters the NCAA Tournament with incredible momentum. The Cowgirls won the Big 12 Championship last weekend, defeating No. 1 Oklahoma 4-3 in extra innings to capture the title. The Cowgirls earned not only the No. 7 overall seed after a 41-12 season, but also the right to host a regional for the third consecutive season.
Oklahoma State will provide the toughest challenge for the Huskers in the first round. The Cowgirls have a formidable pitching staff, boasting a team ERA of 1.91 that ranks No. 12 nationally. Nebraska ranks No. 63 nationally in the statistic.
The Cowgirls are led by their ace, junior pitcher Kelly Maxwell. She had a stellar season, finishing with a 16-4 record and an impressive 1.32 ERA, good for No. 13 nationally. Senior pitcher Miranda Elish put up impressive numbers for the Cowgirls as well, going 13-4 on the year with a 2.09 ERA.
The Huskers, however, have the statistical advantage offensively. Nebraska finished higher nationally than Oklahoma State in scoring, on-base percentage and home runs per game.
The Huskers will face North Texas in the first game of the tournament. The Mean Green, after a 35-14 campaign, are set to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. They received an automatic bid after winning the Conference USA Championship.
The Mean Green have one of the nation's most explosive offenses. Tied with Nebraska, they rank No. 23 nationally with 1.39 home runs per game. North Texas ranks No. 41 in total scoring, bringing home an average of 5.65 runs per game.
Sophomore infielder Kailey Gamble leads the Mean Green with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs on the year, the latter more than any Husker batter. Sophomore outfielder Lexi Cobb led the team with 58 hits.
Fordham is the final participant of the Stillwater Regional. After winning the Atlantic 10 tournament title, the Rams received an automatic bid. This will be Fordham’s 10th NCAA Tournament appearance.
Nebraska got an unfortunate draw compared to other Big Ten teams. Michigan, who lost to the Huskers three times this season, was placed in the Orlando Regional. The Wolverines' highest-ranked opponent, UCF, is the No. 16 overall seed.
Illinois finished third in the Big Ten and lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. It was placed into the Columbia Regional. The Fighting Illini's highest-ranked opponent, Missouri, is the No. 15 overall seed.
“I feel good about the draw,” Revelle said. “No matter where we see our name come up, we’re down to 64 and we have to play great teams.”
Nebraska will play North Texas and Oklahoma State will play Fordham on the first day of action in the Stillwater Regional. The Huskers will square off with the Mean Green on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+ or listened to on Huskers Radio Network.