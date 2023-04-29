After getting blown out 22-4 by Northwestern on Friday, Nebraska had a chance to redeem itself on Saturday while also picking up their second ranked win of the season. The Huskers couldn’t capitalize on a seventh inning lead, losing in nine innings 8-6.
Courtney Wallace took the loss, falling to 21-10 on the year. She came into the game in the third inning after junior pitcher Sarah Harness pitched the first two innings. Wallace allowed seven runs on 11 hits, with six of the seven runs allowed coming in the last three innings.
Northwestern took the first lead of the game early on. After a quick three-up, three down top of the first for Nebraska, the Wildcats put their first three batters on base courtesy of two hit-by-pitches and a walk in the bottom of the inning. Senior first baseman Nikki Cuchran, one out later, flew out to left field to give Northwestern a 1-0 lead heading into the second. Senior first baseman Mya Felder homered for Nebraska in the top of the second to even the score 1-1, before the Huskers took the lead in the next inning.
With one out in the top of the third, a double and a single by junior shortstop Billie Andrews and freshman second baseman Katelyn Caneda, respectively, put runners on first and third. Junior third baseman Sydney Gray then grounded out right after, but the placement towards second base allowed Andrews to score, giving the Huskers a 2-1 lead. Nebraska loaded the bases later in the inning with a hit-by-pitch and a walk, but junior left fielder Abbie Squier struck out to end the inning.
After taking the lead, Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle made the interesting decision to take junior pitcher Sarah Harness after just two innings and sub in Wallace. She struggled early on, walking two batters in the inning then allowed a single to plate the Wildcats’ second run to tie the game 2-2. However, Wallace was spectacular after shutting out Northwestern the next three innings.
In the top of the fourth, Nebraska had a huge three-run inning to take a sizable lead. Two singles and two walks plated the Huskers’ first run of the inning. The Wildcats then had a costly error later in the inning with bases loaded, bringing home two more runs to give Nebraska a 5-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.
After no scoring in the fifth, Billie Andrews smashed a home run in the top of the sixth to extend the Huskers’ lead 6-2. The score stayed that way heading into the bottom of the seventh, and things were looking good for Nebraska. Northwestern had other plans, however.
The Wildcats started the inning with a double by junior third baseman Hannah Cady, and a wild pitch later plated her. Two walks and a single then loaded up the bases for Northwestern, the three runs they needed. Sophomore pinch hitter Lauren Sciborski two batters later delivered for the Wildcats, hitting a double deep into left center to score all three runs to tie the game 6-6. Nebraska stopped Northwestern from scoring again, which would have ended the game, sending the game to extra innings.
Neither team scored in the eighth inning, although the Wildcats loaded up the bases, but Wallace and the Huskers’ defense held on to force a ninth inning. Nebraska’s offense once again couldn’t score in the top of the ninth. Even though a Northwestern error put runners on first and second with one out, the Huskers couldn’t capitalize. The Wildcats then ended the game in the bottom of the ninth on a walkoff two-run home run by freshman second baseman Kansas Robinson to take the win, 8-6.
With the loss, Nebraska falls to 32-16 overall and 12-7 in Big Ten play. The Huskers will look to avoid the series sweep against Northwestern on Sunday.