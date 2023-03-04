Nebraska softball continued its play at the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Huskers won both games, against Weber State and No. 16 Arizona, extending their winning streak to eight games. They also picked up their first ranked win of the season after previously going 0-5 against top 25 teams.
After beating Weber State in a close 3-2 game on Friday, Nebraska again topped Weber State on Saturday, this time 9-1. Junior pitcher Sarah Harness picked up the win on the mound, as she now moves to 5-2 on the season. She pitched all five innings before the eight-run rule and allowed just one run on three hits while also striking out three batters.
Nebraska did most of its damage right off the bat, scoring seven of its nine runs in the first inning. Junior shortstop Billie Andrews led off the game with a double to right center before junior right fielder Caitlynn Neal homered toward center field to give Nebraska an early 2-0 lead. The Huskers weren’t done there — junior third baseman Sydney Gray followed up the home run with a single for the Huskers’ third straight hit.
That forced the Wildcats to change pitchers after the first three batters. While junior pitcher Brooke Hatfield did record an out for Weber State, a hit by pitch and two walks scored another run, forcing yet another pitching change. This time, sophomore pitcher Jayci Finch subbed in for the Wildcats. While she did allow two more singles and had a wild pitch, all of which plated four runs to extend the Nebraska lead to 7-0, she grounded out two Huskers to bring the top of the inning to a close. Nebraska recorded five of its 10 hits in the first inning.
While Weber State wasn’t able to respond in the bottom of the first, the second inning saw both teams tack on a run. The first three batters for the Huskers once again all recorded a hit, extending the lead to a very uneven 8-0. However, the Wildcats followed up the run by recording a double play and then grounding out junior left fielder Abbie Squier to end the inning. Leading off the bottom of the second for the Wildcats, senior catcher Lauren Hoe recorded the team’s first hit and run by homering toward right field. Weber State wasn’t able to keep the momentum going, as three straight outs followed the home run to end the inning.
Only one more run was scored the rest of the game, with Nebraska bringing home a run in the top of the fifth. Freshman second baseman Katelyn Caneda doubled with two outs, plating sophomore catcher Ava Bredwell. Weber State couldn’t cut into the eight run lead in the bottom of the inning, ending the game in five innings.
The Huskers faced No. 16 Arizona in the second game of the doubleheader. After losing its first five games against ranked teams, Nebraska beat Arizona handily, 9-3. Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace picked up the win as she moves to 7-3 on the season. She had a strong performance against a ranked team, pitching all seven innings and only allowing three runs on six hits in the commanding victory.
Neither team scored in the first inning, although the Wildcats got very close with runners on second and third but couldn't capitalize. However, the Huskers took the first lead of the game in the top of the second inning. Leading off the inning, Bredwell smashed a home run toward left field to give Nebraska an early 1-0 lead. While the Huskers did record one more hit in the inning, they couldn't bring anyone else home.
In the bottom of the second, Arizona scored three runs to take the lead. After two straight singles and an out, freshman right fielder Tayler Biehl tripled to pick up two RBIs and give the Wildcats a 2-1 advantage. Junior center fielder Jasmine Perezchica hit another single for Arizona to plate another to extend the lead, 3-1. However, these were the only runs the Wildcats scored all game, as the Nebraska defense stepped up and shut out the ranked team the rest of the day.
The Huskers scored nine unanswered runs in the final five innings. In the third inning, Nebraska recorded six hits and plated five runs to retake a 6-3 lead. Billie Andrews started off the hitting spree by singling up the middle. After Neal struck out, Gray doubled down the left field line before senior first baseman Mya Felder and Bredwell hit back-to-back singles to bring both Andrews and Gray home. Another single later in the inning by freshman designated hitter Talia Tokheim brought both freshman pinch runner Dakota Carter and Bredwell home. Tokheim then scored off a single by junior center fielder Brooke Andrews to give the Huskers a commanding 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
Billie Andrews hit a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth to extend the Nebraska lead to 7-3, before a two-run home run in the top of the fifth by Brooke Andrews put the lead at 9-3. Caneda tacked on one more run for the Huskers with yet another home run toward right field to end the game 10-3. The four home runs were the most in a game all season for Nebraska, which also recorded an eye-popping 16 hits in the game.
The Huskers improved to 13-6 on the season after starting 5-6. Nebraska will look to carry its momentum into the final game of the invitational on Sunday against Cal State Northridge.