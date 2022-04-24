Nebraska softball avoided a series sweep with a victory over Wisconsin on Sunday.
The Huskers got back in the win column with a 6-4 win over the Badgers after losing two games on Saturday. Despite nearly collapsing in the seventh inning, the Huskers escaped with the victory.
A strong offensive fourth inning proved to be the difference for Nebraska. The Huskers trailed heading into the fourth, but took a commanding lead after the inning. Nebraska started the frame with back-to-back singles. With two runners on base and no outs, senior right fielder Peyton Glatter came to the plate.
For her second hit of the day, Glatter hammered a home run deep over the center-field fence. She raised her hands in the air in jubilation after hitting the no-doubt three-run blast that gave Nebraska a 4-2 lead.
After two ground-outs, sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews singled up the middle. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra brought her home with an RBI double. In total, the Huskers scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead.
Early in the game, Nebraska’s defense struggled. Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start in the circle for the Huskers. She struggled, lasting just two innings. Ferrell gave up two hits and five walks before being relieved.
Wisconsin threatened to score right away in the bottom of the first. With just one out, the Badgers loaded the bases. However, two straight Ferrell strikeouts ended the inning and kept the game scoreless.
The Huskers got on the board first in the top of the second. With two runners on base and no outs, sophomore center fielder Caitlynn Neal hit what initially looked like a perfectly set bunt to load the bases. After a quick umpire discussion, it was ruled foul and Neal popped out on the following pitch.
The next batter, Glatter, loaded the bases herself with a single into right field. Sophomore utility Kaylin Kinney followed by bringing home the first run of the game. One run scored from third base on Kinney’s deep sacrifice fly, giving the Huskers a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Ferrell struggled to find the strike zone. The Badgers loaded the bases after two walks and a hit by pitch. Ferrell issued her third walk in a row to drive home a run, tying the game 1-1. Nebraska opted for a pitching change as Kinney came to the mound in relief of Ferrell.
Wisconsin scored once again on Kinney’s first pitch. The Badgers took a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly to right field. Kinney struck out the next two batters to escape the inning without allowing further damage.
After the four-run fourth inning for the Huskers, they added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs and one runner on base, sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray hit an RBI single, extending the Nebraska lead to 6-2.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Badgers nearly made an improbable comeback. With two outs in the inning, Nebraska’s defense nearly collapsed. Two errors and two singles gave Wisconsin two runs, narrowing the Husker lead to 6-4. A walk loaded the bases and put the winning run on first.
Luckily for Nebraska, the rally ended there. An infield groundout ended the game and the Huskers escaped with a 6-4 victory.
Nebraska has the week off before traveling to Columbus, Ohio for a weekend series against Ohio State. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29 and it can be watched on Big Ten Plus.