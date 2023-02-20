After losing its first two games of the TaxAct Clearwater invitational on Thursday, Nebraska played three more games over the weekend. Nebraska won one of those to finish the weekend 1-4.
On Friday, the Huskers played No. 8 Virginia Tech, losing in close fashion 6-4. Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace started on the mound, suffering her second loss of the season. She gave up five runs on eight hits through four innings but didn’t get much help from her defense early. The Huskers had two errors in the first inning alone, and the Hokies capitalized on both.
The game saw action right away, as both teams got on the scoreboard in the first inning. In the top of the first, Hokie junior second baseman Cameron Fagan recorded the first hit of the game: a single to right field. Junior right fielder Addy Greene then reached third base off a Husker error, bringing Fagan home. Later in the inning, sophomore center fielder Bre Peck reached first off of another error, this time scoring Greene. Nebraska faced an early 2-0 deficit going into the bottom of the first.
Junior shortstop Billie Andrews answered back in a huge way, hitting a leadoff home run for the Huskers, cutting the deficit to 2-1. With one out, Nebraska kept the momentum going with singles by senior first baseman Mya Felder and sophomore catcher Ava Bredwell. However, the Huskers were not able to capitalize on this opportunity. Junior right fielder Caitlynn Neal flew out to right field before junior center fielder Brooke Andrews struck out swinging to end the inning with two left on base. This came back to haunt Nebraska as it lost by only two runs.
Neither team scored in the second inning, but the Hokies were able to extend their lead back to two in the top of the third. Peck drilled a home run deep into center field on her second at-bat to make the score 3-1. Wallace was able to stop the bleeding after the home run as that was the only run scored by Virginia Tech in the inning. Nebraska could not answer in the bottom of the third, with each of its first three batters grounding out.
The Hokies brought in another run in the fourth after three straight batters singled with one out. Fagan scored for the second time on the day for Virginia Tech in the inning. With the Hokies holding a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, the Huskers answered. Bredwell singled to start the inning for Nebraska, an important hit as Neal homered right after to cut the lead to 4-3 — the Huskers’ second home run of the day.
Nebraska wasn’t done there. The Huskers then hit three singles in a row to load up the bases, and Billie Andrews hit a sacrifice fly to bring junior left fielder Abbie Squier home and knot the game up 4-4.
That proved to be all the action the Huskers saw as they were shut out in the final two innings, and Virginia Tech brought two more home to end the game 6-4. Sophomore pitcher Emma Lemley earned the win for the Hokies and moved to 3-0 on the season. The reigning ACC Freshman of the Year recorded five strikeouts while giving up 10 hits against Nebraska.
The Huskers played Texas A&M on Saturday, winning 4-3 to snap their three-game losing streak, all at the hands of ranked teams. Junior pitcher Sarah Harness got the start, but Wallace picked up the win after coming in to pitch in the fourth inning. She pitched the final four frames, held the Aggies scoreless and struck out three batters.
The game didn’t start out strong for Nebraska. In the top of the first, Harness walked the first two batters before junior first baseman Trinity Cannon hit a single to right field to bring sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley home for Texas A&M. Later in the inning, an error scored the other batter, junior catcher Julia Cottrill, who was walked to extend the lead 2-0. The Huskers were able to escape the inning with no more runs allowed.
Nebraska responded strongly in the bottom of the first. Billie Andrews hit a lead-off home run for the Huskers for the fourth time in nine games this season. That closed the gap to 2-1, but Nebraska wasn’t finished. After a double play, three straight doubles by Bredwell, Neal and Brooke Andrews plated two more runs to give Nebraska a 3-2 lead heading into the second inning.
Neither team scored in the second or third inning, but in the top of the fourth, the Aggies made things interesting. Freshman center and outfielder Riley Valentine doubled before fellow freshman left fielder Keely Williams tripled to center field to bring in Valentine and tie the score 3-3. Harness walked sophomore center fielder Allie Enright then gave up a single to freshman second baseman Amari Harper, though Enright was called out due to interference.
Nebraska then put Wallace on the mound in place of Harness. At the next at-bat, Harper went to steal second, and the Huskers tried to throw her out but were unsuccessful. However, Williams tried to steal home on the same play, and Nebraska threw her out at home plate to save the run. Wallace then got one more out to end the inning tied 3-3.
Billie Andrews hit another home run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Huskers a 4-3 lead. That was all Wallace needed, as she shut out the Aggie offense the rest of the game. The Huskers won 4-3 thanks to the strong performances by both Andrews and Wallace.
On Sunday, Nebraska played its final game of the weekend against No. 4 Arkansas, which the Huskers lost 6-1. Harness picked up the loss, but Nebraksa had three pitchers play on the day with Wallace and junior Kaylin Kinney also getting time in the circle.
The Huskers took the first lead of the game in the top of the second inning when Brooke Andrews homered to center field. The 1-0 advantage would be the only time Nebraska led. The Huskers were shut out the rest of the game, and the Razorbacks answered Andrews’ home run by scoring six unanswered. Arkansas scored four runs in the third inning and two in the fifth to secure the win.
The Huskers had only three hits on the day, as Billie Andrews and Neal were the only ones to record hits along with Brooke Andrews’ home run. The Razorbacks had six hits on the day. Arkansas junior first baseman Cylie Halvorson recorded two hits and four RBIs for an impressive performance. Freshman pitcher Robyn Herron picked up her third win of the season for the Razorbacks. She delivered nine strikeouts in the win to stay undefeated on the season.
After the weekend, Nebraska is 5-5 overall with four of its losses coming at the hands of ranked opponents. The Huskers will look to bounce back in the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico, which starts on Friday, Feb. 24.