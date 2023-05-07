Nebraska softball lost its final regular season series against Ohio State, 2-1, on the heels of a 6-4 loss against the Buckeyes on Sunday.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace, in her final regular season game and home game with the Huskers, picked up the loss. She finished the regular season with an overall record of 22-13 with the loss and allowed six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts on Sunday after pitching 3.2 innings.
Wallace was met with cheers from the crowd and the team when she subbed out of the game for junior pitcher Sarah Harness, who only allowed two hits and kept Nebraska in a position for the comeback.
“I just gave [Wallace] a hug and told her I loved her,” Harness said postgame when Wallace subbed out. “That's just what it's all about. She works her butt off for this program. We just want to back her up.”
Despite the Huskers recording more hits than Ohio State, 11-9, the Buckeyes came out on top. This was thanks to a huge fourth inning where the Buckeyes scored all six of their runs to take a 6-3 lead, a lead they kept the rest of the way.
Even with the loss, the Huskers had a strong start to the game, taking a quick 3-0 lead through the first two innings. Nebraska held Ohio State scoreless in the top of the first even though it recorded two hits in the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, junior shortstop Billie Andrews led off the Huskers with a deep hit into centerfield, almost going over the wall, but the Buckeyes wrangled the ball in for their first out. Junior third baseman Sydney Gray followed that with a single to center field, but the next batter, senior first baseman Mya Felder, struck out swinging, putting Nebraska in a tough spot with two outs. The Huskers weren’t done, however.
Junior center fielder Brooke Andrews was hit by a pitch, then a passed ball advanced her to second and Gray to third, putting both runners in scoring position. That allowed junior left fielder Abbie Squier to bring both runners home with a single to center field, giving Nebraska an early 2-0 lead. The Huskers extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third off a single by Billie Andrews, scoring sophomore catcher Ava Bredwell, who previously was walked.
It all came crashing down in the fourth inning for Nebraska, however, giving up six runs in the fourth inning. The Buckeyes recorded six of their nine hits in the inning, with two singles, three doubles and a triple plating six runs. That gave Ohio State its 6-3 lead.
Nebraska only scored one more run the rest of the game, in the bottom of the fifth. The Huskers recorded three straight singles in that inning to load the bases with just one out, but Nebraska could only bring home one run. A ground out by junior right fielder Caitlynn Neal scored Brooke Andrews before a pop up ended the inning,
In the bottom of the seventh, with a score of 6-4, the Huskers had a chance to not only tie the game but win it. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with just one out for Nebraska, but it couldn’t capitalize. Neal popped up to the shortstop before a fielder's choice ended the game 6-4.
“They scored one [inning], but they had a big one,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “Even down to the end, I thought we had chances. Just one key hit, one key hit. So the good news is that we were in a position to win it. The not so good news is that it's tough losing this one.”
With this loss, Nebraska ends the regular season with an overall record of 33-19 and a conference record of 13-10. The Huskers were once second in the Big Ten standings, but they ended the season losing five of their last six conference games. Nebraska now sits with the fourth best record in the conference before the Big Ten Tournament, which starts on Wednesday May 10 before the NCAA Tournament.
“If we want a chance in the NCAA Tournament, we’ve got to play well,” Revelle said. “We’ve got to advance through the tournament.”