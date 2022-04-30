Nebraska softball traveled to Columbus, Ohio for its final away series of the regular season. Defensive struggles and a poor fourth inning culminated in a 6-2 loss to the Buckeyes in the series’ first contest on Friday night.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start on the mound for the Huskers. She pitched all six innings in the loss, earning five strikeouts. Ferrell struggled in the bottom of the fourth, which ultimately cost the Huskers the game. Five of the six runs she gave up came in the fourth inning.
Despite only managing one hit in the first two innings, the Buckeyes seized scoring opportunities early with two walks and a hit batter. However, Ohio State stranded two runners in both the first and second innings as Ferrell escaped without allowing any damage.
The Husker offense struggled throughout the entire game. Buckeye senior pitcher Lexie Handley was nearly perfect through five innings with six strikeouts. The Huskers' lone hit through five came on a single from sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier.
The Buckeyes struck first in the bottom of the third. Senior outfielder Jaycee Ruberti led off with a double into right-center field. After two outs, sophomore utility McKenzie Bump drove Ruberti home with a single through the right side. Felder picked up two strikeouts in the inning, but Ohio State took a 1-0 lead.
Ohio State poured on in the bottom of the fourth as Nebraska’s defense fell apart. After starting the inning with a walk, the Buckeyes nabbed two infield singles. The Husker infielders were unable to get either throw to first in time, and with just one out the Buckeyes loaded the bases. Junior catcher Sam Hackenbracht followed with a single into left field that bounced off a Nebraska infielder’s foot. Two runs scored on the play as Ohio State extended its lead to 3-0.
The Buckeyes’ offense was not finished. Another single and a walk brought another Buckeye run home. With two outs and two runners on base, freshman utility Kami Kortokrax singled into centerfield. Two more runs scored on the play, extending the Buckeye lead to 6-0 after the fourth. Kortokrax advanced to second on the throw, but Ferell escaped the inning without allowing any more runs.
The Huskers finally got another hit in the top of the sixth. With two outs, senior second baseman Cam Ybarra hit a double into center field. Nebraska was unable to capitalize and left Ybarra stranded.
The Huskers attempted a rally in the top of the seventh. Ferrell led off with a single up the middle, and Squier followed with a double into center field. Nebraska put its first runs on the board thanks to a two-RBI double from senior right fielder Peyton Glatter.
The Huskers managed one walk before suffering the final out of the inning. The Buckeyes prevailed 6-2 thanks to their fourth inning explosion.
Nebraska will play the Buckeyes again on Saturday, April 30. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and can be watched on Big Ten Plus.