Nebraska played Michigan for the third day in a row at home on Sunday, losing 4-2 despite a solid relief outing from senior pitcher Courtney Wallace.
Junior pitcher Sarah Harness picked up the loss, moving to 8-4 on the season. She was responsible for all four runs scored and allowed five hits. Wallace subbed in halfway through the top of the fourth and only gave up three hits the rest of the contest.
“I thought we got some really nice work out of Sarah today,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “And as we go down the stretch here, they're going to continue to play off of each other because their strengths are different.”
Neither team scored in the first inning, despite both recording a hit. After a three-up, three-down top of the second, Nebraska took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the second. Leading off for the Huskers, junior third baseman Sydney Gray homered deep into left field, giving Nebraska an early 1-0 lead. The Wolverines responded with three straight outs to end the inning.
In the top of the third with one out, Michigan hit a single down the left field line to put a runner on first. Senior center fielder Lexie Blair followed with a double deep into center field to score the runner on first. An error by junior center fielder Brooke Andrews on the same play then advanced Blair all the way home to plate another run and take a 2-1 lead.
Nebraska was unable to respond in the bottom of the third, despite recording two singles in the inning. Michigan kept the ball rolling in the top of the fourth, tacking on two more runs. Michigan hit back-to-back singles with one out before sophomore shortstop loaded the bases off a fielder’s choice.
Wallace then subbed in for Harness on the mound, and immediately threw a wild pitch to plate a runner for the Wolverines. Michigan hit a grounder at freshman second baseman Katelyn Caneda who threw for the out at home, but was unsuccessful, giving the Wolverines a 4-1 lead.
Wallace shut out the Wolverines in the last three innings, but Nebraska was only able to plate one more run the rest of the game. In the bottom of the fifth, two singles and a passed ball gave the Huskers runners on second and third. Caneda then flew out to right field, allowing the runner on third, sophomore catcher Ava Bredwell, to score. Caneda ended the game with a team high two hits and an RBI.
“I was just attacking early and being aggressive,” Caneda said postgame. “Just making sure I wasn't being passive.”
That wasn’t enough, however, as that was the last run of the game, and it ended with the Wolverines leading 4-2. The Huskers lost despite recording just one less hit — 8-7. Nebraska now has time to recuperate with its next game not coming until Friday, April 7.
“I'm looking forward to actually not having a midweek this week and getting some practice in,” Revelle said. “We're a team that values our practice. We practice well, and we learn and fill in a lot of gaps when we have that.”
With the loss, Nebraska is now 25-12 overall. The Huskers are 5-2 at home and 5-3 in conference play so far this season.